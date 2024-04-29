Yankees will eventually get the best starting rotation reinforcement there is

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees‘ starting rotation has shown remarkable resilience in the absence of ace Gerrit Cole, with notable performances from Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon. Cortes has maintained a solid 3.50 ERA across 36 innings, while Rodon, rebounding from an injury-plagued 2023, boasts a 2.48 ERA, having allowed just one earned run over his last two starts.

Strengthening the Rotation

Aside from the veteran prowess of Cortes and Rodon, the Yanks are also seeing significant contributions from younger members like Luis Gil. The rotation is poised to receive a major boost with the return of Gerrit Cole, who is on track to resume mound work this week.

Now 33, Cole is recovering from a nerve injury in his throwing elbow, a setback that has sidelined him but not ended his season. Last year, Cole had a standout season, securing the AL Cy Young award with a 2.63 ERA over 29 innings, although his strikeouts dipped below 10 per nine innings for the first time since 2017.

Yankees Approaching Cole’s Return With Caution

Cole’s anticipated return in early June comes at a critical time, as the Bombers currently hold a 19–10 record, just ahead of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. Given their solid start to the season, the Yankees are in a position to be particularly cautious with Cole’s rehabilitation. The team understands the importance of ensuring his full recovery, avoiding the risk of rushing him back prematurely, which could jeopardize his health and their long-term goals.

With the playoffs in sight, the Yankees aim to have Cole fully integrated and performing at his peak during the crucial second half of the season. The strategic management of his return will be vital in maintaining the strength and effectiveness of the Yankees’ pitching staff as they contend for postseason success.