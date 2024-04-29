Yankees’ star outfield prospect nearing big rehab milestone

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees significantly bolstered their outfield this offseason by acquiring Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, creating a formidable trio that has recently contributed to a massive surge in the team’s offensive output, tallying 30 runs over the past two games.

Reinforcements from the Farm System

Despite the current success, the Yanks look forward to further reinforcements, particularly from star outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez. Currently rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery, Dominguez has been making excellent progress. At just 21 years old, he is expected to fully recover and potentially secure a starting role by 2025.

Sep 9, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, over an eight-game stint, Dominguez made a strong impression, hitting .258/.303/.677 with four homers and seven RBIs, yielding a 162 wRC+. His power was on full display when he hit a home run off seasoned pitcher Justin Verlander in Houston.

Dominguez’s Road to Recovery and Role With the Yankees

As Dominguez continues his recovery, he is now throwing at 135 feet and is close to participating in rehab games, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “He’s doing well,” manager Aaron Boone said over the weekend. “I saw today he was [throwing] out to 135 feet and [taking batting practice] and all that. He’s probably a few weeks away from playing in [rehab] games.”

Sep 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) hits a two run home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

With the outfield currently comprising three above-average players, there is no rush to bring Dominguez back from injury. However, his rehabilitation remains critical for the future, especially since both Soto and Verdugo are approaching free agency after their final year of arbitration. The potential departure of one of these stars could open up a starting position, likely leading to a competition between Dominguez and another promising prospect, Spencer Jones.

This scenario aligns with the Yankees’ strategic desire: to cultivate a surplus of talent in crucial positions, ensuring sustained competitiveness and options for lineup configurations.