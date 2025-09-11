Yankees’ weakest link is going to bury them in the dirt

The New York Yankees have been outscored 23–3 in the first two games of their series against the Detroit Tigers.

That lopsided margin speaks volumes, and the primary culprit has been a bullpen that simply can’t keep games under control.

A bullpen loaded with talent, but no answers

On paper, the Yankees’ bullpen features names that should give them stability, yet the group ranks 24th with a 4.54 ERA.

That kind of output from such a resource-heavy unit is baffling, leaving fans wondering if it’s more mental than physical.

The inconsistency has become a storyline almost every night, with high-leverage moments turning into back-breaking rallies for opponents.

It doesn’t matter how strong the offense or rotation performs if the bullpen continually melts down in critical innings.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Camilo Doval’s puzzling decline

Since arriving from San Francisco at the deadline, Camilo Doval has gone from reliable closer to a glaring liability.

Doval’s ERA ballooned to 6.59 in pinstripes, a staggering jump from his 3.09 ERA with the Giants before the trade.

The shift raises obvious questions: is he struggling with mechanics, or are the bright lights of Yankee Stadium in his head?

Whatever the cause, the Yankees traded for him to lock down games, not unravel under the weight of expectations.

Mark Leiter Jr. and other struggling arms

Mark Leiter Jr. hasn’t fared much better, carrying a 5.32 ERA across 44 innings, often faltering in important situations.

Veterans Tim Hill and Luke Weaver have also contributed to the instability, failing to provide the steady innings New York needs.

When every reliever seems to be struggling at the same time, it points to something bigger than simple bad luck.

Confidence appears shot, and instead of shutting doors late, this bullpen is leaving windows wide open for opponents.

The consequences for October

The Yankees are fighting to reclaim the division lead, but their path is blocked by the bullpen’s unreliability.

A bullpen this unstable isn’t just a September problem — it’s the kind of flaw that can derail an October run.

Playoff baseball often comes down to high-leverage outs, and right now the Yankees don’t have arms capable of securing them.

No amount of home runs or strong starts will matter if the bullpen keeps turning close games into devastating losses.

Can the Yankees fix it in time?

At this stage, there’s no magical trade or hidden savior waiting to appear — it comes down to internal adjustments.

Either these relievers rediscover their form quickly, or the Yankees risk seeing a promising season end far earlier than expected.

The bullpen doesn’t need to be dominant, but it can’t remain this volatile if New York hopes to survive in October.

Right now, the Yankees’ biggest question isn’t whether they can win — it’s whether their bullpen will allow them to.