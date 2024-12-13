Yankees waiting on Cubs to eat salary before acquiring versatile lefty

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Where there is smoke, there’s usually fire, and when it comes to the Yankees and Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, the connection has been persistent. General manager Brian Cashman has kept tabs on Bellinger for years, and now, with the Cubs eager to shed salary, the timing could finally be right. However, Cubs president Jed Hoyer reportedly has no interest in eating any of Bellinger’s salary to facilitate a trade, creating a significant obstacle.

Bellinger exercised his $27.5 million player option for the 2025 season, which translates to a $26.6 million luxury tax hit. He also holds a 2026 player option at the same figure. For the Yankees, committing to a player with that salary and another potential year of control becomes tricky, particularly when Bellinger is coming off a less-than-stellar season.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Assessing Bellinger’s Value to the Yankees

The 29-year-old played 130 games last season, slashing .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+. While those numbers are respectable, they highlight a player whose performance can be inconsistent. Bellinger still offers good defensive value and versatility, but the Yankees understand he would be more of a stopgap than a transformative addition.

Bellinger isn’t a direct replacement for Juan Soto; he’s a temporary fix with far less value. The Yankees need to tread carefully with a player whose volatility could make his contract a burden. Unless the Cubs show flexibility on absorbing part of his salary, Bellinger doesn’t fit neatly into the Yankees’ current plans.

A Possible Combination With Tucker

If the Yankees manage to swing a deal for Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, they could still explore adding Bellinger. In such a scenario, Tucker could slot into left field while Bellinger moves to first base. This arrangement would enhance the team’s versatility, but it would only make sense if the Cubs were willing to treat Bellinger as a salary dump.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

However, the Yankees might find a better fit in Carlos Santana, a veteran who recently won a Gold Glove at first base. Santana offers switch-hitting capabilities and could be a cost-effective, short-term solution without the financial risks tied to Bellinger’s deal.

The Cubs’ Dilemma

For now, the Cubs are shopping Bellinger aggressively, but with no significant interest, their leverage is waning. If they want to move him, they may have no choice but to absorb some of his salary. Until then, the Yankees appear hesitant to take on the financial weight of Bellinger’s contract, especially with more pressing priorities and better options available.