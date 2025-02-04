Yankees waiting for some ‘prices to drop’ before making another splash

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With most of the top infield options off the board, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a patient approach, letting the free agent market settle before making any final moves.

While names like Alex Bregman have been floated as possible fits, the reality is that the Yankees are unlikely to make a massive financial commitment at this point. Instead, they seem to be targeting more affordable infielders, potentially waiting to see which players shake free as spring training approaches.

A Measured Approach to Spending

Cashman made it clear that the Yankees aren’t rushing into anything, and their approach reflects that.

“If we need to use what we have internally then we will but we are waiting for some prices to drop,” Cashman said.

This strategy makes sense given the Yankees’ current payroll situation. They’re hovering above the fourth luxury tax threshold and still need to clear salary, likely by moving Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million contract. Until that happens, they’re unlikely to commit to a high-cost addition.

Cheaper Alternatives to Bregman

A player like Bregman, who could command upwards of $25 million per season, doesn’t fit within the Yankees’ current financial approach. Instead, lower-cost options such as Brendan Rodgers or Jose Iglesias seem far more likely.

Rodgers, a solid defensive second baseman with some offensive upside, could be a reasonable free-agent target. Iglesias, a veteran with a reliable glove and some offensive consistency, would offer the Yankees an experienced depth piece without breaking the bank.

A Holding Pattern Until Stroman’s Future is Decided

The biggest holdup for any additional moves appears to be Stroman’s contract. Until the Yankees can offload at least a portion of his salary, they’re limited in how much they can spend. The market for pitching is still active, and once teams start finalizing their rotations, there may be a clearer path for Stroman to be moved.

For now, the Yankees seem content to let the market play out. If prices come down, they might be able to land an infielder at a discount. If not, they’ll roll into the season with internal options, hoping that a trade deadline acquisition can help fill any remaining holes.