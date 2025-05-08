Yankees’ volatile reliever shuts up critics with dominant performance

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Yankees fans are a tough crowd. And right now, many of them still can’t bring themselves to fully trust Devin Williams. It’s not unwarranted. The high-profile bullpen acquisition has, to put it bluntly, looked more like a leak than a lifesaver. Too many leads blown, too many runs surrendered—it’s been rough.

But Wednesday night against the Padres, something shifted. It wasn’t a full redemption arc, but it was a moment that hinted at what could be if Williams finds his footing. Like a storm-worn ship refusing to sink, he kept it afloat in a moment where many expected him to capsize.

Thrown Into the Fire

With Luke Weaver exiting early—just 1.2 innings into his start—the Yankees needed a lifeline. Manager Aaron Boone, perhaps bravely or perhaps out of necessity, handed the ball to Williams in the tenth inning. The stakes? Just a tie game, extra innings, and the heart of the Padres’ lineup due up—with a ghost runner looming at second base.

Williams wasn’t just walking into a minefield—he was being dropped into it by helicopter.

He began by striking out Fernando Tatis Jr., a statement if there ever was one. But as if baseball gods enjoy keeping things dramatic, Brandon Lockridge swiped third base mid-inning, turning the pressure dial up to eleven. Williams then issued a walk to Luis Arraez, and just when it looked like he might unravel again, he struck out Manny Machado on what could only be described as a dagger of a pitch.

Still, the drama wasn’t over. He grazed Jackson Merrill to load the bases. And then came the biggest moment of his Yankees tenure to date: a 3-2 count against Xander Bogaerts. One pitch away from disaster, Williams unleashed a devastating changeup that buckled knees and ended the threat.

Flashes of Brilliance, Shadows of Doubt

Let’s not kid ourselves—he’s not all the way back. His control was wobbly at times, and the ERA (a staggering 9.24) still looms like a billboard reminding fans of his struggles. But Wednesday was different. There was something raw in his body language, something cathartic in his scream after fanning Bogaerts. It was the kind of moment that makes you believe this guy is still in there, somewhere beneath the static.

A Glimmer, Not a Guarantee

For a bullpen that’s been questioned all season, a glimmer is sometimes all you need. And Williams, despite everything, showed that he still has the tools—the nasty stuff, the guts—to make a difference.

The Yankees might still be holding their breath when he takes the mound, but if patience is the currency, they may be laying the groundwork for a serious return on investment.