Yankees volatile reliever reveals he is open to returning in free agency

Before the 2025 regular season began, the New York Yankees made it clear: they wanted a super bullpen. They didn’t just talk about it—they invested in it. The front office sent valuable assets to Milwaukee in exchange for Devin Williams, the former Brewers ace reliever with a track record of dominance and a changeup that made hitters look like they were swinging underwater.

But baseball, as it so often reminds us, is not scripted.

A Rocky Start in the Bronx

Williams’ first month in pinstripes was nothing short of brutal. The command that once made him elite wavered, and his signature “Airbender” changeup didn’t bite the same way. He stumbled through April, posting a string of rough outings that had fans questioning the trade almost immediately.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

By the All-Star break, his ERA hovered around five—a glaring number for a supposed lockdown closer. His final regular-season line told the story of a rollercoaster: a 4.79 ERA over 62 innings, though he did strike out 90 batters, showing flashes of the electric stuff that made him an All-Star in Milwaukee.

Still, for much of the summer, Williams looked like a man trying to find his rhythm in a new city, new league, and new spotlight.

Late-Season Redemption

And then, almost quietly, he found it again.

In September, Williams rediscovered the edge that once made him one of the nastiest arms in baseball. His mechanics tightened, his fastball found its zip, and that devilish changeup once again vanished bats. He carried that resurgence into October, where he was flawless ERA-wise through four playoff innings—until one fateful pitch against Toronto.

That single—just a clean liner into the outfield—was enough to hand the Blue Jays a late three-run lead in Wednesday’s loss. It was a cruel twist for a pitcher who had fought so hard to reclaim his confidence. Baseball can be that way—beautiful one moment, merciless the next.

For Williams, it was a painful reminder that redemption arcs aren’t always linear.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Open to a Bronx Return

Despite enduring boos, online criticism, and the weight of sky-high expectations, Devin Williams isn’t closing the door on New York. In fact, he’s leaving it open.

“Devin Williams, a pending free agent, says he’d be open to returning to the Yankees: ‘At first, it was a challenge, but I’ve grown to love being here. I’ve really enjoyed my experience here,’” reported SNY on X.

Devin Williams, a pending free agent, says he'd be open to returning to the Yankees:



"At first, it was a challenge, but I've grown to love being here. I've really enjoyed my experience here" pic.twitter.com/UZ6diJ9zsS — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 9, 2025

Those are not hollow words. Williams could easily have taken the safe route—blame the market, move on quietly—but his willingness to embrace the Bronx speaks volumes about his character. This was a season that tested him not just as a pitcher but as a person. And in many ways, he came out stronger.

A Complicated Offseason Ahead

Still, sentiment doesn’t sign contracts.

Williams will enter free agency with a career 2.45 ERA—a number that should attract multiple suitors. The Yankees, meanwhile, face a winter full of tough financial and roster decisions. They have many pending free agents, need infield depth, and bullpen stability. Whether they’ll choose to reinvest in Williams will depend on market value and organizational priorities.

For a team constantly balancing star power with structure, bringing Williams back could feel like betting on volatility—or doubling down on potential greatness.

And yet, if this season proved anything, it’s that Devin Williams still has that fire. Even in his lowest moments, he showed the fight of someone unwilling to fade quietly. Like a boxer who refuses to stay down after a knockdown, Williams kept coming back, pitch after pitch.