Yankees’ veteran utility man is running out of time to save his job

The New York Yankees have been rolling, but every contender has its weak links — and Pablo Reyes is quietly becoming one.

His presence on the roster isn’t about performance. It’s about necessity, patchwork depth, and covering for the loss of Oswaldo Cabrera.

Cabrera’s injury left a noticeable gap, especially in defensive versatility. It forced the Yankees to make a stopgap decision.

That decision came in the form of Reyes, a 31-year-old journeyman utility man now skating on thin ice in the Bronx.

A bat that’s gone cold

Reyes has struggled to do much of anything at the plate, carrying a .179 average and just a .233 on-base percentage.

He’s also slugging a brutal .214, giving him one of the weakest offensive lines in baseball for a position player.

His OPS sits at .447, a number that would make even a pitcher cringe. There’s little to defend in his offensive game.

He hasn’t homered, driven in runs consistently, or even provided enough contact to flip momentum off the bench.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Defensive versatility — but not much reliability

The one thing Reyes offers is flexibility, and the Yankees have used it. He’s played multiple spots across the field.

He’s seen time at second base (20 innings), third base (16 innings), and the outfield (23 innings) this season alone.

But versatility isn’t the same as effectiveness. Reyes has logged -3 defensive runs saved at second and -2 at third.

Even in the outfield, where his athleticism could shine, he’s been average at best with limited range and instincts.

A role defined by timing, not production

The only reason Pablo Reyes is wearing pinstripes right now is because the Yankees were desperate for coverage.

With Cabrera hurt and DJ LeMahieu just returning from injury, the team needed a warm body who could move around.

But as the roster stabilizes, Reyes’ spot feels more like a placeholder than a piece of a championship puzzle.

Every team has one — the player who keeps things stitched together until the real contributors return from injury.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Yankees likely preparing for a change

It’s hard to justify keeping Reyes much longer, especially with his lack of efficiency and LeMahieu seeing more action.

As trade talks heat up and internal options become healthier, the Yankees will almost certainly look for an upgrade.

Even a marginal improvement at the plate or glove could offer more value than Reyes, whose story seems nearly complete.

If baseball is a game of opportunity and timing, Reyes walked through the door just as it was about to close again.

