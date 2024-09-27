Yankees’ veteran utility man eyeing a playoff return

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees utility infielder DJ LeMahieu has been on the shelf for most of September with a hip injury, but a postseason return for him is not off the table.

Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu could return for the playoffs

NJ.com’s Max Goodman reported before Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates that LeMahieu is “encouraged” by the progress he has made on his rehab, and the hope for him is that he can ramp up baseball activities this week and be ready for the ALDS next week.

LeMahieu isn’t sure what role he will play when, or if, he will return. Anthony Rizzo has reclaimed the everyday first base job, and Oswaldo Cabrera has gotten some reps at first in LeMahieu’s absence. Regardless, the struggling infielder wants to help the team achieve the ultimate goal of winning a World Series in 2024.

“I don’t know if they’ll use me or not, but I’m definitely gonna try to be available,” LeMahieu said.

LeMahieu has struggled all season

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a season to forget for the 2020 batting champion. Lemahieu missed the first two months of the season with a foot injury he suffered in Spring Training and then struggled mightily upon his return. In 67 games this season, he is batting .204 with a .528 OPS, two home runs and 26 RBIs.

While he certainly won’t become an everyday player in the postseason, barring an injury, the Yankees could still use his versatility to fill in for defensive purposes in the playoffs. He would also essentially give them a backup first baseman for Rizzo, as they don’t have another experienced first baseman on the roster.

It is still unclear if he will be able to return for the playoffs, but the Yankees could get him back in time for the start of the ALDS, where he can hopefully put his struggles behind them and be a positive contributor toward their quest for a title.