Yankees’ veteran starter is most certainly on the verge of being cut

When the Yankees signed Marcus Stroman during the 2023 offseason, the hope was that he could serve as a stabilizing force in the middle of their rotation. A veteran presence with playoff experience, Stroman was seen as a potential safety net—maybe not an ace, but certainly reliable. That vision crumbled last year, and it’s cratered already in 2025.

Stroman, 33, has been a shell of the pitcher the Yankees hoped they were getting. His performance has dipped to career-worst levels, and now with a lingering knee injury and contractual triggers looming, the Yankees appear to be heading toward a tough, but increasingly obvious decision.

Stroman’s Numbers Tell the Story

So far this season, Stroman has posted an abysmal 11.57 ERA over just 9.1 innings. Even more alarming than the ERA are the peripheral numbers: a 42.4% ground ball rate and a 43.2% left-on-base rate. Both are career lows, and considering Stroman has made a living inducing grounders, this sudden drop-off is glaring.

His signature sinker just isn’t doing what it used to. In fact, Stroman’s ground ball percentage dropped nearly 8% to 49.2% in 2024, and both his velocity and GB rate have fallen further this year. That’s a bad combination for a pitcher who relies more on movement and location than overpowering stuff.

The Contract Complication

What’s really tying the Yankees’ hands here is the contract. If Stroman reaches 140 innings this season, a 2026 player option triggers—something the Yankees want to avoid at all costs, given his rapid decline. Manager Aaron Boone recently noted that Stroman is “still feeling things” in his knee, and while he’s only on the 15-day injured list, the expectation is that he’ll be out longer.

In a way, that helps the Yankees delay the decision. They can stash Stroman for now, but once Luis Gil returns from injury and assuming the rest of the rotation stays intact, there simply won’t be a spot for him.

A Worst-Case Insurance Policy

At this stage, Stroman is little more than an emergency backup plan. He may have experience, but he offers no upside. There’s no tangible rebound in sight, and the Yankees can likely find a more competent replacement on the waiver wire or through a small trade.

If this is the version of Stroman they’re getting, the Yankees will almost certainly cut ties before risking the 2026 option. With every bad outing and setback, that outcome looks more and more inevitable.