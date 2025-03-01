Yankees’ veteran infielder suffers calf injury in Spring Training debut

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Just as the Yankees were ramping up DJ LeMahieu for their third base battle, the veteran infielder suffered a setback that could sideline him for the start of the season. After the game, Aaron Boone told reporters that DJ LeMahieu “tweaked his calf” during his second at-bat of the game when he flew out to center field. Boone described the scenario as “at least a little concerning”, which given the history of injuries LeMahieu has dealt with since signing his six-year deal is completely warranted.

After a disappointing 2024 season, DJ LeMahieu ended the year on the IL, with some speculating it was a phantom IL stint to create roster space without cutting him.

DJ LeMahieu Tweaks Calf, Yankees In An Infield Bind

The Yankees already had massive infield concerns, as Oswaldo Cabrera was the projected starter at third base with Oswald Peraza and DJ LeMahieu battling it out with the switch-hitter for the job. Now, that problem could balloon to the point where the team has no choice but to add an infielder capable of hitting against LHP as LeMahieu’s calf issue could be something that sidelines him for some time.

With how shallow the infield depth chart already was, the loss of someone who was projected to make the 26-man roster as an infielder could force Brian Cashman’s hand. Last season LeMahieu suffered an injury right before Opening Day when he fouled a ball off of his foot, causing the Yankees to trade for Jon Berti ahead of their series against the Astros in Houston.

Adding an infielder was already considered a must for many fans and analysts, and with DJLM’s status for Opening Day up in the air, the team needs to add someone immediately. The offense isn’t getting much of an injury break elsewhere, as the Yankees announced that Giancarlo Stanton would open the 2025 season on the IL

The Yankees have been in contact with J.D. Martinez but that interest seemed to be due diligence in case the injury to Giancarlo Stanton was more severe. He wouldn’t solve their infield issues though, and the lack of options available in both free agency and the trade market create a real conundrum for the Bronx Bombers. Hal Steinbrenner doesn’t seem all that interested in paying top dollar for an option either, which further complicates matters for the Yankees.

As things stand right now, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera will both have to make the team in order for the Yankees to throw out a complete infield with a reserve option on the 40-man. If DJ LeMahieu is healthy perhaps he can recover in time for Opening Day, but should the Yankees really depend on him to play games at this point considering just how injury-prone he is?

A calf injury isn’t a death sentence in most cases, but DJ LeMahieu’s age and injury history indicate that this may not be the only injury-related issue he’ll deal with in 2025.