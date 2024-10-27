Yankees’ veteran infielder reveals the secret to a World Series comeback

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have several players on their roster who have already won a World Series, so experience is not the issue in this uphill battle. Although they face a 2–0 deficit, it’s worth noting that the last two teams to fall behind 2–0 in the World Series ultimately came back to win. While statistically improbable, the Yankees are far from out of this series.

The Yankees’ Key to Victory: Starting Pitching and Sluggers

We’ve seen the Yankees get hot before, and the Dodgers have their own moments of volatility. However, the Yankees’ fate will largely depend on their starting pitching and the performance of their superstar sluggers. Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton have each had heroic moments this postseason, but the Yankees need more from Aaron Judge, who has been one of their weakest offensive players thus far.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Judge is hitting just .150/.280/.325 across 11 games with two home runs and six RBIs. His strikeout rate has spiked to 38%, nearly 14% higher than his regular season mark, and his 68 wRC+ suggests he’s been 32% less productive than the average hitter in the playoffs.

If Judge can break out of his slump—and his teammates certainly seem to believe he can—the Yankees will have a real chance to climb back into the series. The Dodgers are set to start Walker Buehler in Game 3, who has a 6.00 ERA over nine innings this postseason, making him vulnerable to a rough outing. The Yankees could capitalize on this and gain some momentum right off the bat in the Bronx.

Anthony Rizzo’s Perspective: Win Game 3 to Shift the Pressure

Veteran infielder Anthony Rizzo knows just how crucial Monday’s game is for the Yankees to stay alive in the series.

“The biggest thing is, we win that game Monday, the pressure goes to the other side and we’ll make this a series,” Rizzo stated confidently via MLB.com.

Baseball is a game of momentum, and the Yankees are well aware of their ability to quickly turn the tide. By focusing on winning Game 3, they can set themselves up for Game 4 on Tuesday with the possibility of tying the series. Should they succeed, they’ll return to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 with the opportunity to seize the lead.

“It absolutely is a must-win,” Rizzo said. “You don’t go home if you don’t win Monday, but the odds are against you.”

A Monumental Effort Needed, but the Yankees Are Capable

Of course, it will take a monumental effort and some luck to get back into the series, but the Yankees have the pieces to make it happen. Timely hitting, reliable pitching, and a bounce-back from Judge could be the recipe they need. With a bit of momentum on their side, the Yankees can make this World Series anything but predictable.