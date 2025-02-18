Yankees’ veteran infielder may finally be healthy but feels he ‘can’t’ be relied on

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

DJ LeMahieu is doing everything in his power to reclaim his role as a key contributor for the Yankees, but whether his body will cooperate is another question entirely. After two consecutive down seasons marred by injuries and declining offensive production, the veteran infielder faces an uphill battle to prove he can still be an asset in 2025.

A Full Reset This Offseason

LeMahieu went two months without swinging a bat this offseason—the longest stretch of his career—hoping to let his body fully recover. After battling lower-body injuries that stripped him of his athleticism, he recognized the need to focus on long-term health rather than just grinding through pain.

“I’m doing everything I can to be ready for eight months,” LeMahieu said, acknowledging the challenge of staying physically prepared for the long MLB season, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post. While he’s feeling good now, he also admitted, “I felt good, but it’s easy to feel good in January.”

That’s the key concern. LeMahieu might feel strong in the controlled environment of spring training, but the true test will come during the daily grind of a full season.

A Crowded Third Base Competition

The Yankees are giving LeMahieu every opportunity to earn the starting third base job, but he’ll have competition from Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera. While his veteran experience gives him an edge, there’s still a chance general manager Brian Cashman looks to add another bat before Opening Day.

If the Yankees roll with LeMahieu, the best-case scenario is a return to league-average offensive production while maintaining his steady glove at multiple infield spots. His ability to play all over the diamond remains valuable, but his bat needs to hold up. Last season, he hit just .204/.269/.259 over 67 games with only two home runs and a 52 wRC+, making him one of the least productive hitters in the lineup.

“I’ve definitely lost a lot of sleep,” LeMahieu admitted. “It’s tough to be a guy the team can’t rely on at times.”

That’s a self-aware statement from a player who was once the backbone of the Yankees’ offense. The days of him flirting with a batting title are likely over, but if he can at least stabilize the infield with decent production, he could still carve out a role. For now, the Yankees are hoping for the best—but preparing for other possibilities.