Yankees’ veteran infielder a ‘long shot’ to play in the ALDS

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are gearing up for the ALDS, where they will face either the Baltimore Orioles or the Kansas City Royals. Unfortunately, they will likely be without starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who fractured two fingers in the final series of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rizzo’s Injury: Pain Tolerance and Recovery

While the team believes Rizzo’s injury is primarily a pain tolerance issue, he will need several days to let the swelling subside. This could affect his swing and overall mechanics.

The 35-year-old has already missed time this season due to a fractured right forearm and played in just 92 games. He hit .228/.301/.335, with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, a 17.3% strikeout rate, and a 7.2% walk rate. This year was one of Rizzo’s worst as a professional following a disappointing 2023 season. His 84 wRC+ indicates he was 16% worse than the average MLB hitter.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees manager Aaron Boone seemed doubtful about Rizzo’s availability for the ALDS.

“I don’t necessarily expect him for the division series,” Boone said after the Yankees’ 6-4 win on Sunday. “I still view that as very much a long shot. But I think we want to see these days unfold. And see, ultimately, by the middle, end of the week, what he’s capable of doing. To see if it’s even a possibility.”

The Yankees Need a Replacement

With Rizzo’s status in doubt, it appears that utility man Oswaldo Cabrera will step in at first base. Cabrera, 25, has played in 109 games this season, posting a .247/.296/.365 slash line with eight home runs, 36 RBIs, and an 88 wRC+.

Cabrera was particularly strong in September, hitting .280 with a .357 OBP. Given his solid performance down the stretch, he’s the most likely candidate to fill in for Rizzo. The alternative would be rookie Ben Rice, who has shown flashes of potential but struggled with consistency both in the majors and in Triple-A.

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Rizzo’s Determination to Play

Despite the uncertainty, Rizzo expressed his desire to play in the ALDS, though he acknowledged the reality of the situation.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Rizzo said when asked if he could play in the ALDS. “In my mind, yes. In reality, I don’t know. We’re going to see.”

Veteran Leadership vs. Offensive Production

While Rizzo’s veteran presence and championship experience from his time with the Chicago Cubs are invaluable, Cabrera has recently been the better offensive option. Even though Rice may offer more slugging power, Cabrera’s consistency makes him the more reliable choice for now.

As the Yankees head into the ALDS, they’ll need to carefully weigh their options at first base, but for now, Cabrera seems poised to take on the role.

