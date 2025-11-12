When the New York Yankees took a swing on Cody Bellinger last winter, they weren’t just filling a hole — they were chasing balance. Losing Juan Soto’s generational bat left a crater in the lineup, and Bellinger represented one of the few realistic ways to soften the blow. The gamble paid off. In his first year in pinstripes, the 30-year-old outfielder rediscovered his power, played reliable defense all over the field, and looked like a man fully comfortable under the bright lights of the Bronx.

Now, the problem is keeping him.

A Resurgence Worth the Risk

Bellinger’s 2025 season was the best version of what the Yankees had hoped for when they traded for him. He hit .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 steals — the kind of across-the-board production that made him an MVP back in 2019. More impressive, perhaps, was his contact rate. His 13.7 percent strikeout rate marked a career best and one of the lowest among American League power hitters.

That blend of discipline and pop was something the Yankees desperately needed. For all the franchise’s reputation for thunderous bats, last year’s offense often stalled when it needed a simple line drive. Bellinger provided both balance and energy, becoming a daily presence rather than a streaky luxury.

Cashman Wants Him Back — But Knows It’ll Be Costly

After that kind of year, it was no surprise Bellinger exercised his opt-out and entered free agency. General manager Brian Cashman didn’t bother playing coy when asked if the Yankees would try to bring him back. “We’d be better served if we could retain him,” he said at the GM meetings, acknowledging the team’s desire to keep one of its top performers.

That’s easier said than done. Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, made sure to remind everyone that his client is a “five-tool player” who’s proven himself in every major market. Translation: expect a bidding war. Teams like the Giants, Mets, and Mariners are likely circling, all with deep pockets and positional need.

The Fit in New York

Still, there’s something about Bellinger’s fit in New York that feels right. His quiet confidence meshes well with the city’s chaos. He handled the pressure of Yankee Stadium as if he’d been born to it, and teammates often pointed out his calm presence in the clubhouse. Defensively, he was the flexible piece Aaron Boone needed — able to cover both left and center field without missing a beat, and even step in at first base when needed.

Those qualities matter as much as numbers when the lights are this bright. The Yankees know that. They’ve seen how players either shrink or thrive in pinstripes. Bellinger didn’t just survive; he elevated.

What Comes Next

Signing him again won’t come cheap or quick. Boras clients rarely sign early, and the market for a 30-year-old player coming off a 4.9 WAR season will stretch into nine figures easily. But the Yankees, with championship expectations, may not have much choice.

For once, the question isn’t whether Bellinger can handle New York. It’s whether the Yankees can afford not to bring him back.