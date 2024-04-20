Yankees versatile infielder keeps on mashing 

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

After his solid stint with the New York Yankees as a rookie in 2022 (six home runs and a .740 OPS in 44 games), we all thought Oswaldo Cabrera was destined for greatness. Prospect growth, however, is not linear, and he reminded us all about that when he slumped to a .574 OPS in 115 games last year.

That’s why expectations for Cabrera were not high entering 2024, especially since he didn’t have a particularly productive spring. However, he opened the season hitting like a man on a mission and hasn’t stopped since.

Entering Friday’s action, Cabrera was hitting .309/.350/.545 with four doubles, three dingers, and a .895 OPS in 15 games and 60 plate appearances. The sample is tiny, and we know that, but the Yankees have to be really happy about the production they have been getting from a guy who was once on the roster bubble just a few weeks ago.

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cabrera has been a lifesaver for the Yankees

Cabrera has been huge for the Yankees, especially considering that DJ LeMahieu (foot) and Jon Berti (adductor) are both out with injuries. If it weren’t for Waldo, they would have a huge hole at the hot corner.

Cabrera started off the year with seven hits in his first three games, including a double and two home runs. His OPS has been .679 since, which is not very impressive, but he seems to be getting into a groove again and had four extra-base hits in his last six games prior to Friday’s contest.

In those last six games (excluding Friday’s opener against the Rays), he is hitting .273/.292/.545 with an .837 OPS and five RBI. He is getting hot again, and the Yankees are embracing it.

Sep 16, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera (95) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

They have been one of the best teams in baseball in 2024, and a big reason behind that development is Cabrera’s maturation at the plate. He is not perfect, and he probably won’t be an All-Star, but he can be a steady regular when the dust settles: there is a lot of value in that.