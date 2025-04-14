Yankees V Royals Series Preview: Desperate for a Carrasco gem 

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees begin a three-game set with the Kansas City Royals on Monday after suffering their second straight series loss at the hands of the San Francisco Giants. New York is looking to bounce back after suffering a gut-punching loss on Sunday after Carlos Rodón’s smooth outing went awry.

Yankees’ Carlos Carrasco needs a strong outing Monday

Carlos Carrasco will be on the bump for the Yankees, who has struggled in the early going after being solid in Spring Training. In his previous start against the Detroit Tigers, Carrasco allowed four earned runs and six hits including three solo home runs in 4.1 innings.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He has a 7.71 ERA through three starts this season and has been part of a struggling group of starting pitchers. The Yankees’ rotation outside of Max Fried all have an ERA above 5.00, which is not ideal given their injury situation.

Luckily, Clarke Schmidt will return this series, but they need Carrasco to provide positive results on Monday to help set the tone for the series. Furthermore, the Yankees need Carrasco and the rest of the pitching staff to provide quality innings to help get them back on track.

The Yankees will try to get back on track this series

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After starting the season 6-2, they have lost five of their last seven games and have fallen to just 8-7. It is still early in the season, but the pitching needs to do its part as the offense has continued to perform well. The bullpen has had its moments as well, but they have looked a bit better over the past few games.

Fried will get the ball on Tuesday and then Schmidt will make his season debut on Wednesday. The Royals are not a high-powered offense, as they rank 25th in runs scored with just 52. This would be the best time for New York to get back on track and start piling up wins.