Yankees V Rays Preview: Young starter has a chance to build momentum

The New York Yankees are preparing to open a crucial four-game set against their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, starting Thursday night. After a rocky stretch with pitching depth issues, the Yankees hope they can turn the corner—and it all begins with young right-hander Will Warren.

Warren Looks to Build Momentum After Solid Outing

Will Warren, the Yankees’ 25-year-old starter, enters Thursday night coming off a strong performance on April 12 against the Giants. In that start, Warren limited San Francisco to just two earned runs over five innings, racking up six strikeouts.

For a Yankees rotation that has been as unpredictable as spring weather in New York, Warren’s start provided a much-needed boost of confidence. While his overall numbers—a 5.14 ERA with 9.64 strikeouts per nine innings—don’t exactly leap off the page, Warren’s recent outing showed signs he’s starting to find his groove. He’ll look to ride that momentum into the Rays matchup and give the Yankees’ pitching staff a bit of stability.

Rays Counter With Talented Young Arm, Taj Bradley

On the other side, Tampa Bay will trot out promising young righty Taj Bradley. Bradley has been solid through 17 innings, posting a 3.71 ERA while striking out hitters at an impressive rate of 11.12 per nine innings. He’ll certainly be challenged by the Yankees’ lefty-heavy lineup.

Expect the Yankees to lean heavily on their left-handed bats, including Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, and Jazz Chisholm, to try and wear Bradley down. Bradley’s strength is his ability to overpower hitters, so patience at the plate and timely hitting will be crucial for New York.

Power vs. Consistency: Yankees Hold Offensive Edge

The Yankees have leaned on their power so far this season, crushing 33 home runs, good enough for second-best in baseball. Conversely, the Rays have been more about consistency, batting .267 as a team compared to the Yankees’ .254 average.

While the Rays make consistent contact, they haven’t shown as much pop, ranking only 15th with 19 homers. That means the Yankees’ ability to quickly change a game with one big swing could play a decisive role in the series. If New York can strike early and often, Tampa Bay might struggle to keep pace.

Pitching Remains the Yankees’ Big Question Mark

Despite the offensive fireworks, the Yankees’ rotation continues to be their Achilles’ heel. Injuries and uneven performances have made it feel like every game is an adventure on the mound. But the return of Clarke Schmidt and Warren’s recent promise offer at least some hope.

As the Yankees enter this series, their path to victory is clear: use their superior power to jump ahead, trust Warren and the bullpen to keep things manageable, and hope their rotation holds firm enough to keep the Rays at bay. Easier said than done, but it’s certainly a battle worth watching closely this weekend.