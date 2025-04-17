The Yankees have the best hitter in baseball and it’s not close

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There’s hot, there’s scorching, and then there’s whatever Yankees‘ Aaron Judge is doing right now. Calling him baseball’s best hitter feels almost too simple. It’s like saying a hurricane is “windy” or the sun is “hot”—it doesn’t quite capture the magnitude of what’s happening.

Judge has always been dangerous, but right now he’s a walking nightmare for pitchers, and Wednesday night against the Royals provided yet another vivid example.

Another Night, Another Clutch Moment

In the seventh inning with the score knotted up, Judge delivered again. A hanging pitch? Punished. He launched a 383-foot missile to straightaway centerfield, turning a tense game into a Yankees lead with a single swing.

The Royals had danced carefully around Judge all series, intentionally walking him earlier in the game, but they made one mistake—just one—and Judge made them pay dearly.

Judge’s Numbers Are Absurd

Three hits, an intentional walk, and another home run. That was Judge’s Wednesday evening, casually pushing his already cartoonish stat line even higher. Currently, Judge is slashing an almost unbelievable .409/.519/.803 with seven homers and an OPS of 1.322. He’s essentially breaking baseball metrics, making them look like typos or statistical glitches.

Judge doesn’t just lead the league—he’s lapping it. His Statcast metrics are equally ridiculous. He ranks in the 100th percentile for both average exit velocity and barrel percentage. When he swings, it’s with precision and speed (97th percentile in bat speed), consistently squaring up baseballs and hitting them harder (95th percentile in hard-hit rate) than anyone else in the game.

Teams Have No Choice but to Avoid Him

As dominant as Judge has been, pitchers around the league might soon start treating him like a radioactive isotope—something to stay far away from at all costs. Intentional walks, careful pitching, and outright avoidance are becoming standard practice whenever Judge steps into the box. It’s the baseball equivalent of “don’t feed the bear.”

Judge is currently on pace to crush 63 homers this season, potentially eclipsing even his own record-breaking performances. A second consecutive American League MVP award doesn’t just seem possible—it feels inevitable.

Enjoy the Show While It Lasts

Just when you think Aaron Judge has reached his ceiling, he raises it. Every at-bat feels like a mini-event. Every pitch thrown to him carries tension. Baseball fans—and especially Yankees fans—are witnessing a historic offensive performance.

And just when you think he can’t possibly do more damage, Judge simply smiles and swings harder.