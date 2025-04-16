Yankees 4, Royals 3: Good news and bad news as Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger save the day

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees didn’t just beat the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday—they did it with flair, drama, and a dash of grit. A 4-3 win capped the sweep, thanks to their captain’s booming bat and a glove-flashing cameo by Cody Bellinger that stole the show.

Judge Delivers When It Counts Most

It’s no secret Aaron Judge is the heart of the Yankees lineup. But on Wednesday, he reminded everyone why he wears the captain’s “C” on his chest.

In a game deadlocked at 3-3 late, Judge stepped in during the bottom of the seventh and launched a solo missile deep into the Bronx night.

Aaron Judge goes deep to give the Yankees the lead! ???? pic.twitter.com/HcQ864UFNA — MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2025

It wasn’t just another home run—it was his seventh of the year and the deciding blow. That swing lifted his batting average to a scorching .409, with a slugging percentage north of .800.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The guy’s not just hot—he’s molten. Oh, and he finished the day 3-for-3. Some players raise their game when it matters most. Judge lives there.

Bellinger’s Catch Freezes Royals Rally

While Judge gave the Yanks the lead, Cody Bellinger might’ve saved the game with leather.

With a tired bullpen and Fernando Cruz grinding through a second inning of relief, MJ Melendez dropped a little parachute into right field.

It looked destined to tie the game—until Bellinger, like a heat-seeking missile, closed the distance and made a sliding catch that sealed the deal.

Cody Bellinger called game. pic.twitter.com/lCVPYEE3cI — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) April 17, 2025

A moment earlier, Bellinger had been 1-for-4 with a lone RBI. But in that instant, with the game hanging by a thread in the ninth, he was all that mattered. That catch didn’t just end the inning—it preserved the win.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Schmidt Returns, Holds the Fort

Clarke Schmidt returned to the mound for the first time this season after a spring shoulder scare, and he brought some much-needed stability.

The numbers won’t dazzle—5.2 innings, three runs—but they tell a deeper story: efficiency, resilience, and a step forward.

For a rotation that’s been leaning hard on its top arms, Schmidt’s return is like finding your favorite wrench in a cluttered toolbox. You just know he’ll get the job done.

Bullpen Battles, Cruz Closes

Manager Aaron Boone didn’t have his usual bullpen horses, so he handed the keys to Fernando Cruz. The result? A six-out save that teetered on the edge of chaos.

Before Cruz, Mark Leiter Jr. carved through four outs with two K’s, like a chef slicing through ripe tomatoes. Then Cruz took over and faced the fire—twice. But he held, thanks in no small part to Bellinger’s circus catch.

Now sitting at 11-7, the Yankees are finding ways to win even when the script changes.