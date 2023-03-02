Yankees V Pirates: Lineup, where to watch, key players

Aug 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Lou Trivino (58) celebrates his save with catcher Jose Trevino (39) against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning the game at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon at 1 PM. Coming off a walk-off win against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon, courtesy of Carlos Narváez, the Bombers will be looking to continue their stretch of success.

It seems as if management is trying to get top prospect Anthony Volpe as much playing time as possible ahead of the 2023 season. Ultimately, the more sample size they get, the more sound their decision-making will be. Of course, Volpe is one of the key players in this contest, serving as the lead-off hitter.

The Yankees’ lineup against the Pirates:

1. Anthony Volpe, 2B

2. Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B

3. Aaron Hicks, DH

4. Jose Trevino, C

5. Oswald Peraza, SS

6, Rafael Ortega, LF

7. Michael Hermosillo, CF

8. Jake Bauers, 1B

9. Estevan Florial, RF

RHP Lou Trivino

Aside from Volpe being the focal point, it is also important to keep an eye on Oswaldo Cabrera, considering his versatility at multiple positions, Oswald Peraza, who will start at shortstop, and Estevan Florial, who will be competing for an outfield spot.

Peraza has looked solid across just five Spring Training at-bats, tallying two hits. Defensively, he’s one of the best infielders on the team, but it will be fun to see the combination of him and Volpe in the infield.

Aside from the primary suspects, we will also get a chance to see Aaron Hicks feature as the designated hitter, Rafael Ortega continue his push for a 26-man roster spot, and a few other non-roster invites, including Michael Hermosillo and Jake Bauers.

The game will be televised via Pittsburgh’s network and won’t be televised through YES. We will be covering the game on the Fireside Yankees Twitter, featuring highlights and more analysis! Follow here for instant news, updates, and engaging content.