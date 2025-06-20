Yankees’ utility man elects free agency after being cut

The New York Yankees officially parted ways with utility man Pablo Reyes this week, ending a short-lived and unproductive stint in pinstripes.

His departure opened a roster spot for Giancarlo Stanton, who returned from the injured list and resumed designated hitter duties immediately.

Reyes never found his rhythm in New York

Pablo Reyes, 31, was brought in as a depth piece but couldn’t keep his head above water offensively or defensively.

In 34 plate appearances this season, Reyes slashed a miserable .194/.242/.226 with just six hits and no home runs.

His .468 OPS ranked among the worst in baseball, and even his calling card — defensive versatility — failed to make an impact.

Reyes bounced around the infield but didn’t look sharp at any one spot, committing mental errors and offering little range.

The Yankees had hoped he could provide steady utility value off the bench, but instead, he became a glaring liability.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Stanton effect creates roster pressure

With Giancarlo Stanton activated from the injured list, the Yankees needed to clear space on the 26-man roster immediately.

Stanton, who returned with a few strong at-bats in his first four games, quickly reclaimed the designated hitter role full-time.

The front office had a simple choice: keep Reyes, who was struggling across the board, or retain Oswald Peraza.

While Peraza has also underwhelmed offensively, his defensive prowess still provides meaningful value across the infield.

The Yankees ultimately chose to keep that glove in the dugout, knowing late-game defense matters more than ever in tight contests.

Peraza survives — for now

Oswald Peraza’s offense has yet to reach consistent levels, but he remains an elite defender at second, shortstop, and third.

His glove could save a run in the ninth just as easily as a home run can win one in the first.

It’s clear the Yankees still believe there’s value in Peraza — or at least more than Reyes had to offer.

At just 24 years old, Peraza remains under team control and comes with far more upside than Reyes moving forward.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Reyes chooses free agency over Triple-A

Rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton, Pablo Reyes elected to become a free agent.

That decision suggests he believes there’s still interest out there — maybe from a team more desperate for utility depth.

But based on his current numbers, he’ll need a dramatic turnaround if he hopes to earn another major league shot.

For the Yankees, this was less about Reyes and more about clearing space for the players that still carry real upside.

