Yankees unveil intriguing roster for 2024 Spring Breakout Game

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Lots of buzz has surrounded the New York Yankees and their farm system, and Major League Baseball has rolled out a new event for prospects to spotlight some of the next stars of the game. On March 16th, the Yankees will play the Blue Jays in the Spring Breakout Game, featuring a roster full of the top prospects in their organizations, and today the rosters were revealed for the event. Headlined by first-round picks like Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr. while also featuring international signings like Roderick Arias and Henry Lalane, there are plenty of exciting players on the roster.

It’ll be our first televised look at some of these top prospects, and the Yankees can put some of their best young players on display.

Top Prospects Headline the Yankees’ Spring Breakout Roster

Mar 4, 2024; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer jones (78) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees will see their bright stars of tomorrow take on the Blue Jays on March 16th, and since it’s taking place at George M. Steinbrenner Field, that means there will be full Statcast coverage. It’ll be our first look at some of these players with Statcast, as most of them play at MiLB levels with incomplete or no feeds to capture velocity, movement, spin, and other variables. As for the roster the Yankees will have in this contest, it’s jam-packed with talent up and down the organization: (Rankings via @RyanGarciaESM on Twitter, link here)

Pitchers:

Chase Hampton, RHP (#3)

Henry Lalane, LHP (#4)

Will Warren, RHP (#7)

Brock Selvidge, LHP (#14)

Carlos Lagrange, RHP (#16)

Kyle Carr, LHP (#19)

Jack Neely, RHP (NR)

Catchers:

Agustin Ramirez, C (#9)

Ben Rice, C/1B (#13)

Rafael Flores, C (NR)

Infielders

George Lombard Jr, SS (#6)

Roderick Arias, SS (#8)

Jorbit Vivas, 2B (#12)

Enmanuel Tejeda, IF (#15)

Jared Serna, IF (#17)

Keiner Delgado, IF (#18)

Roc Riggio, 2B (#25)

Caleb Durbin, IF (#30)

Jesus Rodriguez, IF (NR)

T.J. Rumfield, IF (NR)

Outfielders

Spencer Jones, OF (#2)

Everson Pereira, OF (#11)

John Cruz, OF (#22)

Jace Avina, OF (#28)

Anthony Hall, OF (NR)

To understand what the game is about, it’s a four-day event spanning from March 14th-17th, with 16 total games being played and allowing the league to put their best young prospects front-and-center for all to see. The Yankees will have their game featured on MLB Network and YES Network as well, and it will follow an afternoon contest between New York and Toronto which will be a regular Spring Training game.

Feb 27, 2024; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren (98) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

It’ll be headlined by players like Spencer Jones, who have been remarkable thus far in Spring Training, but it’ll also be important to keep tabs on some of the youngest prospects in the organization. Roderick Arias and George Lombard Jr. are two teenage phenoms that the Yankees have in their organization with massive upside, with arms like Henry Lalane and Carlos Lagrange coming from the Florida Complex League as well. There’s plenty of prospect power in this contest, with the Yankees also giving us a look at who they value most.

Game time for this event is 4:05 PM Eastern Time, and will again take place on March 16th as part of the four-day event across both the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues, and it should be plenty of fun.