Yankees’ unsung hero has made himself unbenchable

Despite the New York Yankees tumbling down the standings in recent weeks, Giancarlo Stanton has quietly been one of their driving forces.

Even at 35 years old, Stanton has answered every call — including manning the outfield while Aaron Judge nurses an elbow injury.

He’s provided stability in a lineup that desperately needs it, especially as the pitching staff continues to fight inconsistency.

Offensive production at an elite clip

Stanton’s numbers speak for themselves: a .268/.345/.528 slash with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs across just 38 games.

His 139 wRC+ means he’s been 39% better than the average major league hitter this season, a massive offensive boost.

The strikeout rate remains high at 32.4%, but his power output and 9.9% walk rate balance the risk-reward equation.

When Stanton gets ahold of a pitch, the results are devastating — his exit velocity and barrel rate remain among baseball’s best.

Still a threat beyond the batter’s box

What makes Stanton’s current stretch even more impressive is his willingness to play defense, even for limited innings.

Those appearances in the outfield give the Yankees more flexibility, particularly while Judge works his way back to full health.

It’s not a role Stanton has embraced in recent years, but necessity has pulled him back to the grass.

His ability to contribute there, even part-time, adds layers to his value during a critical stretch for New York.

Why the Yankees can’t afford to lose him

With the offense searching for consistency, Stanton’s bat has become too important to leave on the bench.

The Yankees are finding ways to keep him involved, whether starting him in the field or pinch-hitting in high-leverage spots.

Those late-game at-bats have already produced key moments, giving the team a puncher’s chance in tight contests.

Boone knows removing Stanton from the equation means taking away one of the few hot bats the Yankees have.

The veteran’s role in a shaky stretch

The Yankees’ slide has put every player under the microscope, but Stanton’s performance has been a rare positive headline.

Much like a veteran captain steadying the ship during a storm, Stanton’s power has been a guiding light.

If he continues at this pace, the Yankees will at least have a cornerstone to lean on while trying to rebound.

And for Stanton, this stretch is proving he can still deliver star-level production when the Yankees need it most.