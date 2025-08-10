The Yankees have a new dynamic bullpen duo forming

The New York Yankees envisioned Luke Weaver and Devin Williams anchoring their bullpen after Clay Holmes left in free agency.

Instead, Williams has unraveled, carrying a 5.73 ERA and surrendering eight earned runs in his last five appearances.

At this stage, Aaron Boone has little choice but to shift Williams into low-leverage work to limit further damage.

Fortunately, a new bullpen pairing is emerging — one that might be capable of carrying the late innings into October; assuming the Yankees make it.

Weaver still delivering steady production

Luke Weaver has been one of the Yankees’ most reliable arms, posting a 2.76 ERA over 45.2 innings this season.

While his pure stuff might not match the overpowering form from last year, his fastball remains an effective weapon.

Weaver thrives on working the strike zone aggressively, forcing hitters into uncomfortable counts and keeping them off balance.

In a bullpen where inconsistency has been the rule, his steadiness has been a lifeline for Boone’s late-game strategy.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bednar takes over the closer’s role

David Bednar arrived at the trade deadline and immediately brought stability, recording a 2.45 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 44 innings.

The 30-year-old has wasted no time making his presence felt, stepping into high-pressure situations without blinking.

On Saturday, Bednar recorded another five-out save, showcasing both durability and the ability to pitch in extended stints.

After walking the first batter with the bases loaded, he escaped the jam without allowing a run, preserving hope.

A key moment that set the tone

That escape kept the Yankees alive, allowing Trent Grisham’s solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to seal the win.

It was the kind of gritty bullpen moment that can swing momentum for a team trying to survive a rough stretch.

Boone has already shown trust in Bednar for multi-inning assignments, something few modern closers are asked to handle.

Pairing that versatility with Weaver’s consistent presence creates a dependable one-two punch in late-game situations.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rotating closers give Yankees needed flexibility

The idea of a rotating closer system isn’t traditional, but for a bullpen in flux, it makes plenty of sense.

Weaver and Bednar can be deployed based on matchups, rest days, and the leverage of the situation at hand.

That flexibility could prove vital as the Yankees attempt to stabilize a relief unit that’s been unpredictable all season.

If this pairing continues to deliver, it might quietly become the backbone of the team’s postseason push.