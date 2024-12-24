Yankees unlikely to extend fan-favorite infielder on new contract

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Yankees appear to be moving on from infielder Gleyber Torres despite some quiet rumors suggesting a potential reunion.

According to Jack Curry of the YES Network, the likelihood of Torres returning is slim. “There’s been some rumors about Gleyber Torres, I don’t expect Gleyber Torres returning,” Curry noted, emphasizing the team’s intent to explore alternatives.

Offensive Contributions in 2024

Torres had an up-and-down 2024 season but showcased significant offensive value in the second half. Over the course of the season, he hit .257/.330/.378, contributing 15 home runs and 63 RBIs. His plate discipline improved, with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate, culminating in a 104 wRC+ that placed him slightly above league average. Torres also excelled in the leadoff spot, where his ability to get on base and generate run-scoring opportunities gave the Yankees a spark.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Defensive Struggles Remain a Major Concern

While Torres’ offensive contributions were notable, his defensive shortcomings and inconsistency in other areas make him a challenging fit for the Yankees’ long-term plans.

Torres committed 18 errors in 2024, resulting in a .969 fielding percentage. Advanced metrics painted an even bleaker picture, with -11 defensive runs saved and -7 outs above average. These figures highlight his struggles in the field, a critical concern for a team that prioritizes strong defensive play in high-leverage situations.

Not to mention his base-running, where he ranked in just the 3rd percentile in baserunning run value. He consistently made mistakes and found himself in horrible situations. Smart base-running can be the difference between winning and losing close-margin games, especially when a player gets on base at a high clip.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

A History of Trade Speculation

The Yankees have reportedly been trying to trade Torres for several seasons, underscoring their reluctance to commit to him long-term. Despite brief flashes of brilliance, Torres’ volatility on the basepaths, in the field, and even at the plate during cold stretches has likely solidified the organization’s decision to move in a different direction.

What the Yankees Are Looking For

The Yankees’ priorities at second base have shifted toward players who offer greater defensive reliability without sacrificing offensive production. With Torres’ defensive liabilities and inconsistency proving too costly, general manager Brian Cashman is likely to focus on finding a more complete option to fill the void. As the offseason progresses, it seems increasingly clear that Torres will not be part of the Yankees’ future plans.