Aaron Boone gave Ryan McMahon the night off against Oakland on Tuesday, slotting Amed Rosario into the lineup at third base against a right-handed starter. The decision looked exactly like what it was on paper: a manager giving a struggling player a breather while deploying a veteran with a known platoon advantage. What happened next was the kind of night that quietly reshapes how a roster gets used for the next few weeks.

Rosario went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a 399-foot solo shot to left in the second inning and a three-run blast to the same spot measuring 414 feet in the eighth that put the New York Yankees ahead for good. He was directly responsible for four of the team’s five runs in a 5-3 win, providing exactly the kind of performance that makes a manager ask uncomfortable questions about his lineup construction going forward.

The full game recap covers the rest of Tuesday, but the Rosario story deserves its own space because of what it implies about the third base situation for the rest of April.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

What Rosario Actually Is

Most people who follow the Yankees have a reasonable handle on Rosario at this point, but Tuesday was a reminder that his platoon value is genuinely elite rather than just passable. For his career, he has hit .298/.336/.464 against left-handed pitchers, with an .800 OPS in that split. In 2025, that number climbed to .302/.328/.491. His performance against righties is considerably more modest, which is why the Yankees signed him as a specialist rather than a starter.

The positional flexibility adds a layer that makes him more valuable than a pure platoon bat. Last season he appeared at third base, second base, right field, and shortstop. This spring, Boone mentioned that first base was on the table too. For a team that has struggled at multiple spots in the infield, having a right-handed hitter with that kind of versatility and that kind of production against lefties is worth considerably more than his $2.5 million salary suggests.

The power on Tuesday was not fluky. Rosario has 69 career home runs over parts of nine seasons and has occasionally flashed genuine pop when the matchup is right. Two home runs in one game is not something to project forward as a new normal, but it fits a player who the data says performs meaningfully better in favorable matchups.

The McMahon Problem Has Not Gone Away

McMahon has been a documented concern since the first week of the season, and a night off against Oakland does not resolve any of the underlying issues. His strikeout rate remains above 37%. He has managed two hits in 29 plate appearances. The hard-hit metrics are holding up, which is the organization’s primary argument for patience, but hard contact that does not produce runs is a limited form of encouragement.

What Tuesday did was give Boone a concrete reason to revisit how he constructs the lineup when the opponent is throwing a right-hander. Oakland on Tuesday was not a fluke. Many of the pitchers the Yankees face over a 162-game schedule will come from the right side, and if Rosario can produce the way he did against right-handed pitching, the calculus around McMahon’s everyday role gets more complicated rather than less.

Rosario also looked comfortable at third base defensively, which matters given that McMahon’s glove, historically his best asset, has been inconsistent to open the year. A few misplays on a player whose value is built almost entirely around defense add urgency to the conversation about how long the Yankees can afford to be patient on the offensive side.

What Boone Does Next

The Yankees have enough roster flexibility and enough faith in McMahon’s underlying profile that a full platoon is unlikely to materialize unless the offensive struggles continue for another few weeks. Boone has been careful about how he frames the situation publicly, which suggests the organization is not ready to pull the plug on the stance adjustment experiment yet.

But Tuesday gave him options. Rosario against right-handed pitching is a genuine weapon. McMahon against left-handed pitching is the best version of what he offers offensively. If Boone finds the right situations to deploy both, the Yankees may come out of this with a third base answer that looks different from what anyone expected in March but works well enough to carry them until the trade deadline creates clearer paths forward.