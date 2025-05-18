Yankees’ underrated rotation piece has strong first rehab start

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

JT Brubaker began a rehab assignment with the Hudson Valley Renegades this weekend, as the Yankees are hoping to add some more veteran depth to their pitching staff.

The right-hander was acquired last Spring Training while rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery, with the Pirates receiving Keiner Delgado in exchange for the veteran starter.

He made his first start today for Hudson Valley, firing three scoreless innings with three strikeouts and just one hit allowed, as he helped guide the Renegades to a victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds.

With a potential opening in the backend of their rotation and Brubaker’s lack of Minor League options, he could be auditioning for a role as a starter for the Yankees over the next month.

Yankees’ JT Brubaker Has Sharp First Outing in Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley Renegades, who have been the New York Yankees’ High-A affiliate since the 2021 Minor League season, would have their first MLB starter rehab there since Carlos Rodon did so back in 2023.

JT Brubaker took the mound for the Renegades as they hosted the IronBirds for the final game of their six-game series, and the right-hander was efficient and effective across his three innings of work.

He picked up two of his three strikeouts on sinkers and the other on a changeup, pounding the zone aggressively as he needed just 37 pitches to get through those three frames.

The right-hander is in his walk year and will be set to hit free agency this winter, so the incentive for him to return to a Major League mound in 2025 and perform is certainly there.

JT Brubaker looked sharp in his first rehab appearance, firing three scoreless innings with three strikeouts and just one hit allowed in the @HVRenegades victory over the Aberdeen IronDucks. pic.twitter.com/LVhO8YuZnS — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) May 18, 2025

He landed 23 of his 37 pitches for strikes and didn’t allow a single walk, with three groundouts to just one flyout in the outing.

With Ryan Yarbrough currently occupying the final rotation spot for the time being, it might open the door for JT Brubaker to rejoin the team as a starter in June.

ALSO READ: Yankees’ bullpen reinforcement immediately optioned to Triple-A

Ryan Yarbrough and JT Brubaker Could Be Used in Tandem

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ryan Yarbrough has been highly effective for the Yankees in a swingman role, pitching to a 3.70 ERA with a 3.45 xERA across 24.1 innings of work.

He has delivered two strong starts for the Yankees, but he hasn’t shown the ability to pitch past the fifth inning to this point.

The Yankees might be able to use JT Brubaker as their fifth starter and use Ryan Yarbrough as a bulk reliever, getting 6-7 innings from both and handing the game off to their higher leverage arms.