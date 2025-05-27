Yankees’ underrated reliever is putting up elite numbers — and nobody’s talking about it

Some of the best success stories in baseball aren’t about the stars — they’re about the guys who quietly reinvent themselves and rise from the shadows.

That’s exactly what Mark Leiter Jr. is doing for the Yankees this season, and the numbers are becoming too loud to ignore.

The Yankees’ bullpen is turning into a strength

After stumbling out of the gate in April, the Yankees’ bullpen now ranks sixth in baseball with a 3.24 ERA.

They’ve leaned heavily on big-name arms like Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, both of whom have made headlines for dominant stretches.

But behind them is a name not many fans expected to see thrive in high-leverage moments — 34-year-old journeyman Mark Leiter Jr.

Leiter Jr. is doing everything a great reliever should

Leiter isn’t just holding his own. He’s quietly putting together one of the best statistical relief campaigns in the league right now.

He ranks in the 95th percentile in average exit velocity, meaning he’s not allowing hard contact off the bat.

Opponents can’t square him up, and they can’t catch up either — his whiff rate sits in the 94th percentile.

His strikeout rate? A staggering 96th percentile. He’s become a swing-and-miss machine by mixing movement, timing, and deception with masterful command.

A shift in pitch usage is unlocking something special

Leiter has dropped his four-seam fastball entirely and drastically cut down his cutter use, turning to more movement and less velocity.

His sinker dances around the edges and sets up the real damage — a devastating split-finger and an unusually slow curveball.

He throws the splitter 35.4% of the time, generating a .167 batting average against and a filthy 51.6% whiff rate.

The curveball averages just 74 mph, but the change in speed leaves hitters guessing, creating a .250 slugging rate and 44.4% whiff rate.

These aren’t lucky numbers — this is a pitcher who’s found his perfect mix and is executing it flawlessly.

The bullpen needs more than just big names to win in October

We all know playoff games are often decided in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings — before the closer even comes in.

That’s where guys like Mark Leiter Jr. become invaluable. He’s giving the Yankees the bridge innings they desperately need, without the stress or spotlight.

As opposing lineups gear up for names like Williams or Weaver, Leiter is getting key outs, shutting down rallies, and preventing inherited runners from scoring.

A hidden gem in the Yankees’ title chase

Every contender has a handful of unsung heroes that make the difference across 162 games and deep into October.

For the Yankees, Mark Leiter Jr. might be one of those guys — a pitcher who quietly rebuilt himself and now owns one of the most effective arsenals in the league.

