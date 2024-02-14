Yankees ‘ultimately land’ star pitcher after losing out on Corbin Burnes

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

One last elite pitching addition would put the Yankees in a great spot heading into a 2024 season that could see them enjoy a World Series appearance.

General manager Brian Cashman has failed to bring the Yankees to the championship in over a decade, but acquiring Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo not only overhauls their offense but boosts their odds of success tremendously. A good offense can sometimes cover up spotty pitching, and that may be the equation the Yankees use until they find another premium starter.

While the Yankees may not look at the trade market after the Baltimore Orioles scooped up Corbin Burnes, there are still elite options available in free agency. The two remaining arms include Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, but the former of the two makes the most sense for the Bombers.

In fact, one MLB insider believes the Yankees will secure Snell, despite the fact he already rejected a deal that was relatively similar to the one Carlos Rodon earned last off-season.

“I think the Yankees ultimately land him — especially after the Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes, removing him as an option — unless they’re able to make a trade with the White Sox for Dylan Cease instead,” Jim Bowden said.

The Yankees Won’t Bend the Knee to Snell

Reports had indicated that Snell is looking for a nine-year deal worth $270 million, averaging $30 million per season. Obviously, Cashman doesn’t want to spend that type of money for a 31-year-old pitcher, even if he is coming off a Cy Young award-winning season, pitching 180 innings and recording a 2.25 ERA. He still has only pitched over 130 innings twice in his eight-year career, suggesting he has longevity issues and often struggles to maintain stamina throughout each start.

Given the Yankees have a strong bullpen, they can supplement any deficiencies that come with Snell, but a long-term deal that may age poorly is certainly not something Cashman wants to engage in right now.

However, if the two sides can compromise, potentially including an out after 3/4 years, that may be something the Yankees would consider. I don’t expect Snell to reduce his price tag for now, especially as spring training gets underway and injuries are bound to happen, forcing teams into reactionary moves.