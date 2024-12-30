Yankees trying to resurrect former top prospect with elite power from the dead

Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Yankees have made an intriguing move by signing Brennan Davis, a former top prospect for the Chicago Cubs. Once considered a future star, Davis has seen his career derailed by injuries and inconsistency. Now, the Yankees hope to revive his potential and rebuild his stock, providing him with an opportunity to show why he was once so highly regarded.

A Career Marked by Potential and Setbacks

Last season, Davis played 47 games in Triple-A with the Iowa Cubs, hitting 11 home runs and posting a .359 on-base percentage with a 116 wRC+. His elite power remained evident, but injuries continued to limit his ability to consistently make contact and stay on the field.

Davis played only 55 games in 2024, adding to a string of shortened seasons—he appeared in just 53 and 71 games in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Davis started 2024 with promise, crushing 10 home runs and registering a 140 wRC+ in his first 36 games at Triple-A after earning a call-up from High-A. However, an injury sidelined him for over two months, and his production took a hit upon his return.

In his final stretch of games after returning from the injured list, Davis struggled to a 44 wRC+ and slugged just .275. Despite the uneven performance, his early-season success showed flashes of the immense talent that made him a second-round draft pick.

A Legitimate Path Back to the Majors

If Davis can finally stay healthy, there’s a real path for him to re-establish himself as a future MLB player. His raw power and ability to get on base make him an enticing project, especially for a Yankees organization that could use additional outfield depth and versatility. At 24 years old, he still has time to prove he can adjust to higher levels of competition and harness his potential.

Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Davis also brings value beyond his upside as a potential major leaguer. With one minor league option remaining, the Yankees can afford to be patient in his development. If he rebounds in 2025, Davis could become a valuable trade chip for the Yankees, giving them flexibility as they navigate roster decisions during the season.

Betting on Upside

The Yankees are taking a low-risk, high-reward approach with Davis. By giving him the opportunity to showcase his abilities in a more stable environment, they’re betting on his upside while recognizing the challenges he’s faced. If Davis can overcome his injury history and recapture the form that once made him a top prospect, the Yankees could find themselves with a valuable asset—whether that’s as a contributor in the Bronx or as a piece in a future trade.

This signing represents a chance for both player and team to rebuild. For Davis, it’s a fresh start in a new organization. For the Yankees, it’s a low-cost gamble on a player with the potential to make an impact down the road. If he succeeds, this move could pay dividends for both sides.