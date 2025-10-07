Yankees trust All-Star lefty to survive Tuesday’s ALDS Game 3

The New York Yankees have reached the edge of the cliff. Down 0-2 in the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, they enter Tuesday night’s Game 3 knowing one more loss means the end of their season—and another October heartbreak in the Bronx.

It’s do-or-die time again, and once more, the fate of the Yankees rests in the left arm of Carlos Rodon. Baseball has a way of circling back to familiar crossroads, and Rodon finds himself standing at one again—tasked with keeping New York alive for at least one more day.

A Season That Redefined Carlos Rodon

Two years ago, the thought of Rodon being trusted in a must-win playoff game might have sounded far-fetched. Injuries, inconsistency, and a rocky debut season in pinstripes had left fans frustrated and skeptical. But this year, the story flipped.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rodon’s 2025 campaign was a statement. The veteran lefty delivered an 18-9 record, a sharp 3.09 ERA, and piled up 203 strikeouts—the kind of numbers that cement a pitcher’s reputation as a frontline ace. More importantly, he reestablished himself as a competitor who thrives when the lights are brightest.

Manager Aaron Boone didn’t hesitate to hand him the ball again. “He’s been one of our horses this year,” Boone said. “Anytime we give him the ball, we feel like we have an excellent chance to win.”

That faith isn’t just talk—it’s earned. Rodon’s been through the fire, from his disastrous 2023 (a 6.85 ERA and a carousel of injuries) to his steady climb back to dominance. Now, he’s the one carrying the Yankees’ postseason hopes on his shoulders.

The Weight of the Moment

When the Yankees faced elimination just last week against the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, Rodon answered the call. He went six solid innings, allowing three runs, keeping the game within reach, and helping New York survive to fight another day. It wasn’t perfect, but it was gutsy—and it was exactly what the team needed.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tuesday’s challenge, though, is different. This time, the stakes are higher, the opponent is deeper, and the margin for error is razor-thin. The Blue Jays lineup can make even the best arms look mortal. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains the heart of the order, capable of changing a game with one swing, while veterans like George Springer bring postseason experience and poise. Around them, Toronto’s young hitters have matured into a relentless group that feeds off mistakes.

For Rodon, this game isn’t just about execution—it’s about resilience. It’s about quieting the noise, trusting his fastball-slider combo, and setting the tone early. If he can do that, the Yankees have a chance to flip the script.

A Test of Grit and Identity

This Yankees team has been criticized for inconsistency, for failing to deliver when it matters most. But Rodon represents something different—a reminder of the grit and edge that once defined this franchise. When he’s on the mound, there’s a visible fire, a competitiveness that feels contagious. That’s what New York needs now: emotion backed by execution.

In many ways, Rodon’s career mirrors the Yankees’ season. Both have battled through setbacks, rediscovered their rhythm, and now face the ultimate test of endurance. It’s the kind of narrative that defines October baseball, when moments of despair can suddenly turn into sparks of hope.

If the Yankees want to stay alive, it starts with Rodon setting the tone—pounding the strike zone, working deep into the game, and giving the lineup a fighting chance to breathe. Baseball can be cruelly poetic that way: sometimes the man who once symbolized uncertainty becomes the one you trust most when everything’s on the line.

Tuesday night in the Bronx, Carlos Rodon won’t just be pitching to extend the Yankees’ season. He’ll be pitching to prove that the comeback is real—that the pain of the past was just the setup for redemption.