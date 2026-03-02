The Bronx has always been a place where you’re only as good as your last highlight, or in Trent Grisham’s case, your last adventurous route to a fly ball. Last season was a fever dream for the outfielder, a strange 162-game stretch where he transformed into a middle-of-the-order monster for the Yankees while simultaneously looking like he was running through knee-deep mud in center field.

You look at a 129 wRC+ and 34 home runs and you think you’ve found the left-handed power complement to Aaron Judge that Brian Cashman has been chasing. Then you look at the -11 Defensive Runs Saved and you start wondering if the pinstripes are getting a bit too heavy for a guy who has two Gold Gloves sitting on his mantle at home.

It is easy to get seduced by the long ball, especially when Grisham was turning on high fastballs and launching them into the second deck of the stadium with terrifying regularity. But the Yankee faithful have high standards for the 8,000 square feet of grass in center field, a patch of land once patrolled by Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle. Seeing a 29-year-old athlete struggle to track down balls straight over his head was jarring for a fan base used to seeing him glide.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The whispers started early in August that his range was cooked, that the metrics weren’t just a fluke but a sign of a premature athletic decline.

The Hamstring Reality Check

The narrative that Grisham simply lost his legs overnight ignores the fact that Grisham dealt with hamstring issues since last February. Baseball is a game of explosive first steps, and if the engine is misfiring, the finish line always stays out of reach.

Yankees coach Luis Rojas didn’t mince words when discussing how that physical limitation poisoned the well for Grisham’s defensive metrics last year. Rojas noted that balls hit straight back were the killer because they required a violent drop step and a hard push that the hamstring simply couldn’t handle. It was the difference between a routine catch and a double over his head, and in the pressure cooker of New York, those inches are measured in miles.

Grisham is a proud guy, the kind of player who hates the “injury excuse” label more than he hates a called third strike. He admitted that he knew he was dragging at the bottom of the defensive rankings and that he took the plummet personally during the winter months.

He isn’t blaming the medical staff or the turf at the stadium; he is looking squarely in the mirror. “And I knew I was down towards the bottom of that list last year (the DRS one), so I kind of took that personally this offseason,” Grisham told Greg Joyce of The New York Post about that number. That is the kind of accountability you want from a veteran who just took the qualifying offer to stick around.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A Mental Edge for 2026

The physical recovery is one thing, but the psychological hurdle of trusting your body again is where the real battle is won. Grisham seems less concerned with drills and more focused on the fire in his belly that made him an elite defender in San Diego years ago.

He told Joyce that his goal was to get back to how he was when he was younger, implying that the swagger had gone missing along with his sprint speed. “I didn’t go into this offseason and overstress on the defensive side of the ball,” he said, emphasizing that the adjustment was more about putting a chip back on his shoulder to find that edge.

If the Yankees get the 30-homer version of Grisham paired with even a league-average glove in center, they have the steal of the century on a one-year deal. The bet here is that the hamstring was the culprit, not Father Time, and a healthy spring training will prove the doubters wrong.

Grisham isn’t just playing for a ring this year; he’s playing to reclaim his reputation as a complete ballplayer who can win a game with his range just as easily as his bat. Expect a man on a mission when he trots out to center on Opening Day, because a “personal thing” for an athlete of this caliber usually translates to a lot of frustrated hitters in the opposing dugout.