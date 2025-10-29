Yankees’ Trent Grisham replacement could be their next big-time slugger

The New York Yankees are entering another offseason filled with questions, and one of the quieter but important ones revolves around their fourth outfield spot.

For much of 2025, that job belonged to Trent Grisham — a player who went from a depth option to a key contributor in the span of a few weeks. His offensive turnaround was one of the more surprising developments of the Yankees’ season, though it may not be enough to guarantee his return.

At 28 years old, Grisham produced the best offensive campaign of his career, hitting .235/.348/.464 with 34 home runs, 74 RBIs, and a 129 wRC+. His plate discipline stood out, featuring a 14.1% walk rate alongside a manageable 23.6% strikeout rate.

The power surge helped him finish the year with 3.2 WAR — a career high for the former Gold Glove winner. But for all the progress he made at the plate, his defense unexpectedly declined, raising doubts about his long-term fit in the Bronx.

Grisham’s defensive dip changes the equation

For years, Grisham’s reputation was built on his glove. His range, instincts, and arm strength made him one of baseball’s most reliable center fielders, even when his bat lagged behind. But in 2025, those strengths seemed to fade. He posted -11 defensive runs saved and -2 outs above average over 1,133 innings — his first season ever grading below average in the field.

Whether it was a mechanical issue, fatigue, or just an off year, the drop-off was significant enough to make the Yankees reconsider his future. With free agency approaching and Grisham likely to seek a sizable raise after his offensive breakout, the front office appears ready to move on. His 2025 production may simply be viewed as an outlier rather than a new standard, especially given the team’s internal options waiting in the wings.

Spencer Jones ready to make his mark

That next man up is 24-year-old outfield prospect Spencer Jones, a 6-foot-6 left-handed slugger with the kind of raw tools the Yankees love to develop. General manager Brian Cashman has already said that Jones is “in the conversation to be an everyday major leaguer,” a strong indication that his time is coming soon. The Yankees have been patient with his development, but his numbers this season made him impossible to ignore.

Jones began 2025 in Double-A, hitting .274/.389/.594 with 16 home runs and 32 RBIs in just 49 games. He was quickly promoted to Triple-A, where he continued to mash, slugging 19 homers with 48 RBIs over 67 games. His strikeout rate remains higher than ideal, and his contact can be streaky, but the raw power and athleticism are elite. He has the kind of upside that could reshape the Yankees’ outfield for years if he continues to refine his approach.

A youth movement on the horizon

Jones’s combination of speed, size, and power gives him a rare skill set. He’s not only a legitimate home run threat but also capable of stealing bases and providing above-average defense in multiple outfield spots.

The Yankees see him as more than a replacement — they see him as a long-term building block. The next step for him is improving contact rates inside the strike zone, a fixable flaw that could unlock his full potential at the plate.

There’s a reason they’ve fended off several teams trying to acquire him via trade over the past few years.

As the Yankees evaluate their roster this offseason, it feels inevitable that Spencer Jones will get his chance to prove he belongs. Trent Grisham’s time in pinstripes looks likely to end after a remarkable but inconsistent season. And with a player like Jones waiting to make his debut, the future of the Yankees’ outfield could be as powerful as it is young.