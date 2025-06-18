Yankees’ trade target could bring elite power to third base — and unlock Jazz Chisholm

The New York Yankees are watching the standings tighten and the calendar flip toward July, and the pressure is building.

There’s no denying the team needs help — not a full overhaul, but a key addition that could shift the postseason odds.

Yankees searching for the right offensive upgrade

The trade deadline isn’t just about star chasing — it’s about identifying needs and plugging holes with precision.

For the Yankees, one of those needs is a powerful right-handed bat in the infield with situational hitting ability.

Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks has been linked to the Yankees, and on paper, he checks several boxes.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Suarez brings elite power, even if the contact is streaky

Suarez is slashing .234/.312/.525 with an .837 OPS and 21 home runs, thriving as a run producer in a tough division.

His plate discipline isn’t his strength, but his power profile makes up for it — he punishes mistakes with authority.

Statcast loves his barrel rate (92nd percentile) and hard-hit rate (87th percentile), which fits the Yankees’ power philosophy.

When Suarez connects, it’s loud contact — the kind of bat that can flip a game with one swing in October.

A clutch factor the Yankees desperately need

Where Suarez really separates himself is in high-leverage moments — he’s been dominant with runners in scoring position.

This season, he’s hitting .303/.410/.712 with an OPS of 1.122 and 41 RBIs in those key scoring opportunities.

That level of production could be a game-changer for the Yankees, who have struggled at times to cash in.

Defensive flaws are there — but manageable

Suarez won’t win a Gold Glove at third base, posting -1 DRS and -3 OAA over 624.1 innings this season.

However, the Yankees have tolerated similar metrics from Jazz Chisholm at third base in a smaller sample of games.

Chisholm has -2 DRS and -1 OAA in just 93 innings, meaning the drop-off wouldn’t be dramatic if he shifts positions.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

A ripple effect that could create balance

Trading for Suarez could allow the Yankees to move Chisholm back to second base, where he’s more natural defensively.

That, in turn, would free up DJ LeMahieu to operate as a super-utility infielder, a role better suited to his profile.

The reshuffling would provide better infield flexibility and let manager Aaron Boone optimize matchups more effectively.

Is Suarez worth the cost?

Given Suarez is on an eight-year deal that expires after 2025, he’s a short-term commitment with proven playoff upside.

The Yankees might have to part with mid-tier prospects, but they’ve already shipped out top names in the Juan Soto deal.

With Arizona underperforming in a loaded NL West, they could pivot to seller mode — giving the Yankees an opening.

If the price is reasonable, Suarez offers a compelling mix of power, clutch gene, and versatility in the right structure.

