Yankees demote bullpen arm after extremely brief promotion

The New York Yankees have been tinkering with their bullpen again, but this one comes with a dash of bittersweet emotion.

Scott Effross, once viewed as a key piece of the relief core, briefly re-emerged after a long and frustrating road back.

A long road to recovery after Tommy John

Effross, now 31, hasn’t pitched consistently since undergoing Tommy John surgery after his 2022 season ended prematurely.

Once a bright acquisition from the Chicago Cubs, his delivery and deception made him an exciting middle-innings weapon for New York.

But since the injury, progress has come in small, painful steps, with more rehab days than actual game action.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rough minor-league numbers raise concern

So far in 2024, Effross has tossed just 5.2 innings at Triple-A, struggling mightily with a bloated 12.71 ERA.

His command has been shaky, and hitters have been jumping on pitches early in counts, limiting his ability to settle in.

The Yankees called him up anyway to test the waters during a bullpen crunch and gave him an inning against the Angels.

Bright moment before another setback

To his credit, Effross delivered a clean, scoreless frame against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

It was a glimpse of what once made him special — quick tempo, sharp sinkers, and quiet confidence on the mound.

But just as quickly as he returned, the Yankees optioned him back to Triple-A to continue his development.

Yankees making constant bullpen adjustments

The move reflects how aggressive the Yankees are in trying to find stable bullpen depth beyond their core high-leverage arms.

With the back end anchored by proven names, opportunities for fringe pitchers like Effross are limited and fleeting.

The Yankees can’t afford to give away games experimenting, especially as the American League standings tighten in mid-June.

Still, Effross may have a role to play later this season if injuries pile up or his stuff sharpens with more reps.

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Yankees aren’t giving up on him yet

For a team that’s seen bullpen gems emerge out of nowhere before, Effross is worth keeping around as a stash candidate.

His brief MLB appearance was a reminder — there’s still something there, even if it’s buried beneath rust and rehab.

The Yankees will keep a close eye on his next few outings in Scranton, hoping for velocity gains and improved movement.

Pitchers often take over a year to regain feel post-Tommy John, and Effross may just need more time to catch up.

