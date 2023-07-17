Yankees’ trade package for Shohei Ohtani would be insane

Jul 31, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) singles in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the disappointment of dropping more winnable series than any championship-aspiring team would accept, the New York Yankees are not backing down. With a 50-44 record, they maintain their competitive spirit. While doubts surround their ability to make a significant run, they owe it to their fans to strive for squad improvement.

Yankees’ Future Aspirations and the Road to Success

Yes, the Yankees currently occupy the last spot. However, they understand that a sustained period of strong performance could significantly improve their standings. To foster this dream, they must bring in impactful players before the deadline.

One such impact player is Shohei Ohtani of the Angels. Currently out of a playoff spot but not too distant from contention, the Angels should at least entertain offers for the impending free agent.

Does the Yankees’ team have the assets to secure Ohtani? Perhaps, but the trade package required for a rental is exorbitantly high. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden has considered the potential suitors for the 2021 AL MVP and the potential packages they could assemble.

“A package could include outfielders Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones, catcher Austin Wells, shortstop Oswald Peraza, a starting pitcher such as Clarke Schmidt, and add from there,” Bowden explains.

The High Cost for the Yankees

This proposed deal carries a hefty price tag. It includes several of the Yankees’ top prospects, such as top-100 players Domínguez and Peraza, former first-rounders Wells and Jones, and a young, controllable, and effective starter in Schmidt.

Schmidt has a 4.31 ERA in 94 innings this season, but he has been outstanding for months. Peraza is the future at third base (or second, depending on Gleyber Torres’ fate); Jones possesses immense power, Domínguez is holding his own at Double-A at the age of 20, and Wells is projected to be an above-average offensive catcher in the majors.

That’s a wealth of talent for the Yankees to sacrifice for a player who could potentially depart in free agency at season’s end. Indeed, Ohtani’s power-hitting and ace pitching would be a significant addition to the team. However, the trade’s cost is substantial.

Unless the Yankees can negotiate an extension, relinquishing such a vast amount of talent could prove counterproductive.