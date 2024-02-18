Yankees trade bullpen arm to Orioles for cash considerations

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have been making small moves in the bullpen to help support their pitching staff for the 2024 season.

This past week, they signed Lou Trivino to a one-year contract and acquired left-handed reliever Clayton Andrews from the Milwaukee Brewers.

To open up a roster spot, the Yankees released Matt Krook, but instead of allowing him to hit waivers, the Yankees found a trade partner in the Baltimore Orioles.

Yankees Trading Matt Krook

Krook, 29, has only pitched four innings at the MLB level, but the Orioles want to continue his development and see if they can extract any value.

In exchange for Krook, the Yankees will receive cash considerations, likely not amounting to much. Krook spent 138.2 innings in Triple-A in 2022 and 34 innings last year with Scranton, hosting a 1.32 ERA, including 14.56 strikeouts per nine.

Clearly, he has had a solid minor-league career, but the Yankees simply never needed to utilize his stuff, especially since his walks per nine have been increasing substantially over the past few seasons.’

Opportunity with the Orioles

However, he’s a high-ground-ball pitcher, and the Orioles will give him the opportunity to win a 40-man roster spot in spring training.