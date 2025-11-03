Yankees’ trade deadline acquisition ruined their Alex Bregman opportunity

In another timeline, the New York Yankees might’ve gone all-in for Alex Bregman this winter. A big-market team with financial muscle, in need of steady production at third base—it would’ve made perfect sense. But after landing Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies at the trade deadline, that door has quietly shut.

McMahon isn’t flashy. He’s not a star. But he’s a glove-first third baseman who gives the Yankees something they’ve lacked for years: consistency on defense. The problem, however, is that his offense continues to lag far behind. And that makes it difficult to ignore what could’ve been with a player like Bregman, who’s still performing at an elite level entering free agency.

McMahon brings stability, but not much spark

Since joining New York, McMahon has been more cold than hot at the plate. Across 54 games in pinstripes, he hit just .208 with four home runs and 18 RBIs, dragging his overall season numbers down to a .214/.312/.381 line with a below-average 86 wRC+. The one saving grace was his glove—his defense at the hot corner remains among the best in baseball.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

That matters for a Yankees infield that has struggled with defensive consistency, but at some point, the offense has to show up too. McMahon simply didn’t hit lefties this season, batting a miserable .184 against them, which will likely lead to a platoon approach in 2026. Expect manager Aaron Boone to mix in right-handed bats to cover that weakness.

The Yankees value what McMahon does in the field, but they didn’t trade for him to be a star—they traded for him to be solid. Reliable. And that’s fine. But it also means they’re not going to open the checkbook for a third baseman like Bregman when they’ve already filled the spot, even if it’s with a lesser offensive player.

Bregman’s next chapter won’t be in the Bronx

It’s a shame, because Bregman fits everything the Yankees love—experience, power, and postseason pedigree. The 31-year-old is fresh off another productive campaign with the Boston Red Sox, slashing .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, and a 125 wRC+. Even as he ages, he’s one of those players you trust in big moments.

Defensively, Bregman remains sharp too, posting one defensive run saved and three outs above average in 114 games. He’s projected to command a six-year deal worth around $182 million, paying him roughly $30 million per season until his age-37 season. That’s a big bet for a player with some durability concerns, but teams know what they’re getting: a gamer who elevates lineups and wins games.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ focus shifts to the outfield

New York’s financial focus seems destined elsewhere. With third base now set, the Yankees can zero in on upgrading their outfield. They’ve been connected to both Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker, two players who bring different strengths but fill the same hole—left-handed power and athleticism in the corners.

Also Read:Yankees are already facing major competition for Cody Bellinger

Bellinger would be the safer play, already proven in New York and likely more affordable. Tucker, however, represents the kind of superstar swing the Yankees love to make when they smell opportunity.

So no, Bregman won’t be donning pinstripes anytime soon. That ship has sailed. But if Ryan McMahon’s defense holds steady and the Yankees can find enough pop in the outfield, maybe they won’t need another star at third base to get back where they belong.