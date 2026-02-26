When the Yankees acquired Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies at last season’s trade deadline, they hoped to recalibrate his offensive game. The 31-year-old has never posted an above-average season since 2017, with his best coming in 2022 when he hit .246/.327/.414 with 20 homers. He’s regressed steadily, and the Yankees are trying to turn things around.

Defense Remains the Foundation

With two years and roughly $30 million remaining on his contract, the Yankees know they’re guaranteed an elite defensive presence at third base. McMahon ranked in the 92nd percentile for range last season with six outs above average. “I was excited he was one of the productive players in our postseason run on both sides of the ball,” Brian Cashman said, “especially when you have ground ball guys like Fried and Rodon and all those ground balls going to that side of the field.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Stance Reconstruction

McMahon averaged 42.7 inches between his feet last season, the fourth-widest stance in Major League Baseball. The Yankees identified this as the culprit for his offensive struggles and reconstructed his setup with significantly less space between his legs. “There’s plenty of video of me in the past where I’m not nearly that wide, and a lot of better things are happening in my swing,” McMahon told reporters.

The narrower base provides a stronger foundation and allows him to utilize his upper half as the primary power source. Aaron Boone sees the upside clearly: “I feel like there’s a real two-way player in there. There’s some things he does in his swing that get him in trouble a little bit, but it would not surprise me at all to see him go to a different level offensively.”

Elite Power Metrics Waiting to Be Unlocked

Despite his thin frame, McMahon ranked in the 95th percentile in average exit velocity (93.3 mph), 76th percentile in barrel rate (12.1%), and 89th percentile in hard-hit rate (50.5%) last season. He hits the ball as hard as almost anyone in baseball when he makes contact. Against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday afternoon, McMahon collected a hit and drove in two runs, showing early promise with his reconstructed stance.

If he can cut down the whiffs to turn his 20-homer baseline into 25-30 homers while maintaining his elite defensive brilliance at third, he becomes a genuine two-way asset. “I think now with us getting the full spring training with him, a winter working with him, maybe we can unlock some things,” Cashman added.