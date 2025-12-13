When the Yankees acquired Ryan McMahon at the trade deadline last year, they knew they were getting a defensive wizard, but the offensive production left plenty to be desired.

Now with a full offseason to tinker under the hood, the organization is convinced they can unlock a version of the 30-year-old that the Colorado Rockies never fully realized. With two years and roughly $30 million remaining on his contract, McMahon isn’t just a stopgap; he is a project that could pay massive dividends if the Yankees’ hitting lab can solve the riddle of his swing.

The foundation of McMahon’s value is already elite, anchored by a glove that provides Gold Glove caliber assurance at the hot corner.

Last season, he logged 1,265 innings at third base, posting a .976 fielding percentage with 10 defensive runs saved and six outs above average. Manager Aaron Boone sees the vision clearly, stating at the Winter Meetings, “I feel like there’s a real two-way player in there. And hopefully we can help him make little adjustments here that unlock all that.”

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Unlocking the Power Hidden in the Data

Offensively, McMahon’s 2025 stat line was ugly on the surface, slashing .214/.312/.381 with a wRC+ that sat 14% below the league average.

However, underneath those pedestrian numbers lies a profile screaming for optimization, as he ranked in the 95th percentile for average exit velocity and the 89th percentile for hard-hit rate. He hits the ball harder than almost anyone in baseball; the problem is that he doesn’t make contact often enough, evidenced by a concerning 32.3% strikeout rate that ranked in the bottom 2% of the league.

The Yankees have identified a specific mechanical flaw: McMahon isn’t pulling the ball in the air effectively, which is a cardinal sin for a left-handed hitter playing in Yankee Stadium. Tweaking his batting stance and launch angle to target that short porch in right field could easily turn his standard 20-homer output into a 30-plus homer campaign.

Boone elaborated on the offseason process, noting, via the New York Post, “He and our hitting guys have really had some good conversations as he’s starting in to our hitting program now this winter. He’s a tremendous athlete, real power. Feel like knows the strike zone pretty well.”

A $30 Million Bargain in Disguise

The coaching staff is encouraged because McMahon’s issue isn’t pitch recognition, as his solid 11.9% walk rate proves he knows the strike zone. The focus this winter has been on swing refinements that translate his elite bat speed into pulled fly balls rather than empty whiffs. Boone added, “There’s some things he does in his swing that get him in trouble a little bit, but it would not surprise me at all to see him go to a different level offensively.”

If these adjustments click, the Yankees will have a lefty power threat batting in the bottom third of the order who also saves runs with his glove.

General Manager Brian Cashman expressed optimism about the full offseason process, saying, “I think now with us getting the full spring training with him, a winter working with him, maybe we can unlock some things.” At $15 million per season, a 30-homer, Gold Glove third baseman is an absolute luxury item in today’s market, and the Yankees believe they have the blueprint to build him.

