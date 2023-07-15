Yankees trade bust still long ways away from potential return

Aug 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) walks off the field after being relieved during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are anticipating the return of their trade acquisition, Frankie Montas, who has been sidelined following shoulder surgery months ago, likely ruling him out for the entire 2023 season.

An Unfortunate Misdiagnosis

Regrettably, Montas was nursing a shoulder injury when the Yankees secured him at last year’s deadline. This crucial detail was overlooked by the team’s medical staff, leading to repercussions for the Yankees. As a result, the team traded away some of their best young prospects, only to witness Montas have a minimal to negative impact thus far.

A Performance Downfall

Indeed, the 30-year-old starter managed to pitch merely 39.2 innings for the Yankees last year, recording a 6.35 ERA, 7.49 strikeouts per nine, and a 66% left-on-base rate. These statistics represent a considerable decline from his performance with the Oakland Athletics, where he recorded a 3.18 ERA and 3.20 xFIP across the initial 104.2 innings of his season. Sadly, the Athletics seems to have handed the Yankees a less-than-ideal player, with Montas still far from making a comeback.

A Slow Road to Recovery

About seven weeks ago, Montas embarked on a throwing program, but his progress has been limited to basic catch, with no pitching from the mound or significant rehab activity. Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone had expressed hopes of a positive prognosis when the team reunited with Montas in Anaheim.

Regrettably, Frankie could not progress beyond playing simple catch due to discomfort, leading to an extended rest period.

Looking to Future Options

At this juncture, the Yankees should probably not count on Montas as a potential option for the remainder of the season. This might prompt them to acquire a new starter at the upcoming deadline unless they are confident that Nestor Cortés can bolster the rotation.