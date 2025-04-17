Yankees’ top spring bat is falling down the batting order fast

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Yankees‘ Austin Wells entered the 2025 season with high expectations after scorching opposing pitchers during spring training. At the time, it looked like Wells was swinging a lightsaber at the plate, hitting .348/.400/.783 and knocking baseballs out of the park with ease. But regular-season baseball has a funny way of bringing players back to Earth, and Wells is currently feeling gravity’s pull.

Now, through 55 at-bats in the regular season, Wells is struggling mightily. He’s slashing just .182/.258/.418, numbers that are far from what Yankees fans envisioned just a month ago.

Contact Woes Causing Trouble

The big issue for Wells is clear: he’s not consistently putting bat to ball. He’s whiffing 31.5% of the time he swings, and many of those misses have been on pitches that a hitter of his caliber typically crushes. The swing-and-miss tendency is becoming a headache, not only for Wells but for the Yankees’ coaching staff, who know he has the talent to dominate at the plate.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yet, despite these struggles, Wells still possesses one major saving grace: when he does connect, he hits the ball like it’s shot from a cannon. Wells currently ranks in the 84th percentile in hard-hit rate, a stat that underscores his power potential and ability to punish mistakes.

Defense Keeping Wells Afloat

While his bat is lagging, Wells’ glove remains elite. His defensive abilities behind the plate have provided genuine value, making it easier for manager Aaron Boone to continue penciling his name into the lineup regularly. Catchers with Wells’ defensive upside are rare commodities, especially those who also carry offensive promise.

The Yankees can afford to give Wells more runway because of his skill behind the dish. They know that great defense at catcher is like a sturdy anchor during stormy seas—essential and reassuring.

Patience Is Key For Both Sides

The Yankees remain patient because they understand Wells’ offensive struggles could simply be early-season hiccups. History has shown that hitters who consistently make loud contact will eventually find results. Boone and his staff are betting Wells will adjust, settle in, and begin turning loud outs into hits and home runs.

It’s far too early to panic. But Wells must start showing signs of life soon. The Yankees invested in his potential as a dual-threat catcher, and while patience is crucial, so are results. Wells’ spring performance set a high bar, but the regular season has proven to be an entirely different beast—one he’s still trying to tame.