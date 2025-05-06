Yankees’ top prospect hits injured list in Double-A

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees‘ farm system has been buzzing lately, and one of its brightest lights, outfielder Spencer Jones, has been turning heads down in Double-A with the Somerset Patriots. Ranked as the organization’s No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline—trailing only George Lombard Jr.—Jones was making a strong case for a ticket to Triple-A Scranton. But that train has hit a temporary stop.

Unexpected Detour

Just as whispers of a promotion were growing louder, the Yankees announced Jones had been placed on Somerset’s 7-day injured list. The news came via a team post on X, which also mentioned the return of Christopher Familia from the development list. Beyond that, the curtain hasn’t been pulled back—there’s no word yet on the nature of Jones’ injury or how long he might be out.

The @Yankees have announced the following roster moves:

?Spencer Jones – Placed on Somerset 7-Day Injured List

?Christopher Familia – Reinstated from Development List (Somerset) pic.twitter.com/BdPp9VtRpS — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 6, 2025

Think of it like a novel where the next chapter was just getting good—then suddenly, the page is torn out. For now, fans and scouts alike are left guessing what comes next.

Powering Through Struggles

Jones’ 2025 season, up to this point, was shaping up to be a breakout. Sure, his strikeout rate—north of 36 percent—hasn’t shown much improvement over last year. But when he connects, the results are loud. He’s already launched nine home runs and backed them with a disciplined eye at the plate, earning a walk rate that keeps pitchers on edge. All of it adds up to a 165 wRC+, a metric that puts his offensive performance far above league average.

It’s like watching a high-strikeout artist in a heavyweight bout: he might miss a few swings, but when he lands a punch, it’s a knockout.

Wait and See

For now, the spotlight on Jones dims slightly as the Yankees keep their cards close. Whether it’s a minor tweak or something more serious remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure—his early season surge had momentum, and the Yankees will be eager to see him back in the box as soon as possible.

Until then, Scranton will have to wait.