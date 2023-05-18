Yankees’ top pitching prospect earns big promotion

Feb 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17), second baseman Gleyber Torres (25), center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and starting lineup stands for the National Anthem against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees, despite their current pitching turmoil, particularly in the starting rotation, received a ray of hope in their prospect development this past Wednesday.

The team advanced Will Warren, a promising 23-year-old pitcher, from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton this week, following his impressive start to the 2023 season.

In his 29.1 innings with Somerset this year, Warren boasts a 2.45 ERA, 2.62 xFIP, 12 strikeouts per nine, and a ground ball rate of 47.8%. While he hasn’t conceded a home run this year, his somewhat high 3.68 walk rate presents an opportunity for improvement.

Given the fact that the Yankees parted with their top two pitching prospects, Hayden Wesneski and Ken Waldichuk, last year, Warren aspires to avoid a similar destiny and to establish his presence at the MLB level with the team that initially drafted him in 2021.

“It was a big jump. I mean I learned a lot,” Warren told amNewYork on Tuesday before the Patriots hosted the Reading Fightin’ Phils. “The Yankees, they just have an outstanding minor league system where they just teach us all this different stuff. What can we use, what are our strengths, and how can we use those to give ourselves success out there.”

The Yankees’ up-and-coming pitcher, Will Warren, presents great potential:

Possessing a fastball that hits 98 mph, Warren certainly demonstrates the velocity that the Yankees desire at the next level. He has added a cutter to his repertoire and uses his slider as his primary strikeout pitch. The main setback in Warren’s performance is left-handed hitters, who had a batting average of .283 and an OBP of .377 against him last year, indicating a necessary area for improvement.

Given the Yankees’ tendency to capitalize on their top pitching prospects, the focus should be on nurturing Warren’s growth and honing his skills for the MLB.

Barring an irresistible trade offer, he evaded being traded during last year’s deadline, hinting at the possibility of him playing a significant role in the future as a potential starter. Nonetheless, he must first validate his worth at the Triple-A level. If he performs well throughout the rest of the 2023 season, he could potentially secure a spot in the starting rotation by 2024.