Yankees’ top outfield prospect starting to heat up at the perfect time

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez has been one of the Yankees’ most highly anticipated prospects for years, and now, at just 22 years old, he’s set to take on a full-time role as the team’s starting left fielder. His spring training performance has been a mixed bag, but with a long leash from manager Aaron Boone, the Yankees are committed to seeing him through his development.

Flashes of Power Starting to Show

Thursday’s game against the Detroit Tigers offered a glimpse into what Dominguez is capable of when he’s locked in. He picked up a hit with two RBIs and two runs scored, launching a two-run homer in the fourth inning that drove in Austin Wells. The shot to right field was the kind of effortless power swing that has scouts and fans buzzing about his future.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

While his spring training slash line of .229/.270/.400 hasn’t been eye-popping, the important thing is that Dominguez is starting to settle in. He’s making better swing decisions, and if his past is any indication, once he starts to heat up, the production can snowball in a hurry.

Yankees Giving Him Room to Grow

Boone and the Yankees aren’t overreacting to Dominguez’s early struggles, knowing full well that transitioning to an everyday major-league role takes time. His defense in left field has had its share of missteps, but Boone is content with letting him develop on the job rather than looking for an alternative solution. The long-term plan is clear—Dominguez is here to stay, and they’re willing to ride out the growing pains.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Health Will Be Key

The only thing standing between Dominguez and his full potential is staying healthy. He missed some of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he’s now fully back and working on regaining his rhythm at the plate. If he can avoid setbacks, it’s only a matter of time before he starts making consistent hard contact and living up to the sky-high expectations.

The Yankees believe they have something special in Dominguez, and even if his spring training numbers don’t jump off the page, they know what’s coming. When he gets hot, there’s no looking back.