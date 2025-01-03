Yankees’ top outfield prospect should be off-limits via trade

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As trade rumors swirl this offseason, the Yankees need to draw a hard line when it comes to Jasson Dominguez. At just 21 years old, Dominguez represents one of the most exciting young talents in the organization, and trading him would be a significant mistake. Despite a brief and inconsistent stint in the majors last year, Dominguez has shown more than enough potential to warrant a full-time opportunity in 2025.

A Promising Glimpse of Major League Potential

Dominguez made his MLB debut late in the 2024 season, appearing in 18 games and posting a modest .179/.313/.304 slash line. While those numbers don’t jump off the page, context matters. He played sporadically, with limited opportunities to build rhythm or consistency at the plate. Spot starts and inconsistent playing time hindered his ability to showcase his full range of skills.

What Dominguez needs is a chance to play every day and build momentum. His brief time in the majors shouldn’t overshadow his strong performance in the minors, where he demonstrated why he’s been one of the most hyped prospects in baseball.

Dominguez’s Dominance in AAA

In 2024, Dominguez excelled in AAA, playing 58 games and slashing .314/.376/.504. He hit 11 home runs, drove in 35 runs, stole 16 bases, and posted a 135 wRC+. These numbers highlight his ability to hit for both power and average while also providing speed on the basepaths.

His performance in AAA showed that he’s ready for the next level. Dominguez has consistently adjusted and thrived as he’s progressed through the Yankees’ system, and there’s no reason to believe he can’t make a similar leap with consistent playing time in the majors.

Steamer Projections for 2025

Dominguez’s upside is further underscored by his Steamer projections for the 2025 season. Over 136 games, the projections have him slashing .249/.326/.417 with 18 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a 112 wRC+. Those numbers would be excellent for a rookie, particularly for a 21-year-old switch hitter.

The projections suggest Dominguez has the potential to be a key contributor in the Yankees’ lineup, providing balance as a switch hitter and adding a blend of power and speed. For a team looking to contend, having a young, cost-controlled player with Dominguez’s skill set is invaluable.

The Importance of Long-Term Vision

The Yankees have invested years in developing Dominguez, and now is the time to reap the rewards. Trading him at this point, before he’s had a legitimate chance to prove himself, would be short-sighted. His age, upside, and versatility make him a cornerstone piece for the future, and moving him in any trade scenario would likely come back to haunt the organization.

While mock trades often include Dominguez as a potential piece in blockbuster deals, the Yankees should disregard those ideas entirely. Players with his level of talent and potential don’t come around often, and the team has a chance to build around him for years to come.

A Switch-Hitting Spark for the Lineup

Dominguez’s switch-hitting ability adds another layer to his value. Few players can impact a lineup from both sides of the plate, and Dominguez’s presence would provide balance and versatility for the Yankees. His blend of power, speed, and athleticism is exactly what the team needs as it looks to remain competitive in a tough American League.

The Final Chance to Meet Expectations

After years of hype surrounding “The Martian,” this is Dominguez’s opportunity to prove he can live up to those expectations. The Yankees owe it to themselves, and to Dominguez, to see this process through. Giving him the chance to play every day and develop at the major league level could unlock the potential that has been evident since the day he signed with the organization.