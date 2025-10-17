Yankees top outfield prospect is ‘in the conversation’ to be an everyday major leaguer in 2026

The New York Yankees entered Thursday’s press conference carrying the weight of another disappointing October. Their elimination by the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series still stung, and the front office knew fans wanted answers—about what went wrong, and what comes next.

General manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone faced those questions head-on, addressing everything from the 2025 season’s shortcomings to the roster puzzle for 2026. And in that discussion, one storyline stood out: the outfield.

A Shifting Outfield Landscape

Both Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham are set to test free agency, leaving the Yankees with potential holes to fill. Cashman didn’t hide the fact that the team will explore all options, including big-name targets like Kyle Tucker. Still, there’s a sense the organization will eventually lean on its own young core.

That’s where Jasson Dominguez comes in. The 22-year-old outfielder, whose electric tools and confident demeanor made him a fan favorite before injuries and playing time issues slowed his rise, is expected to claim an everyday role in 2026. The Yankees believe his combination of power, speed, and energy can be a spark in a lineup that too often looked static this past year.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Spencer Jones Joins the Conversation

While Dominguez seems locked into a spot, the Yankees have another tantalizing name pushing from below: Spencer Jones. The 6-foot-6 outfielder took major steps forward in 2025, showing why scouts have long compared his raw tools to a young Aaron Judge.

Cashman told reporters that Jones is “in the conversation” for an everyday major league role next season. That’s not a small statement, given the team’s cautious track record with top prospects. “He deserves a look and the ability to compete for a job,” Cashman added, according to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, though he emphasized that Jones’s fate depends on the offseason moves ahead.

For now, the expectation is that Jones will begin 2026 in Triple-A. After an initial tear at Scranton immediately after coming up from Double-A, he endured a long slump that exposed some lingering swing-and-miss issues. But his finish reminded everyone of his ceiling: a .286/.355/.536 line and a .891 OPS over his final 15 games, despite striking out more than 45 percent of the time during that stretch.

Flashes of Greatness, Lessons Still to Learn

Across Double-A and Triple-A, Jones hit 35 home runs, stole 29 bases, and posted a 153 wRC+. The numbers underline what the Yankees see—a player capable of carrying an offense once he learns to adjust more consistently. His streakiness remains the only barrier between promise and permanence.

Jones’s journey feels a bit like watching a skyscraper go up: the frame is in place, the structure looks impressive, but there’s still finishing work to be done before it stands tall among the elite. When he locks in, few minor league hitters generate as much buzz.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Youth, Patience, and Possibility

The Yankees’ outfield picture is far from settled, but it’s taking shape around youth and internal growth rather than splashy acquisitions alone. Dominguez and Jones represent the kind of athletic, dynamic players the team has often lacked. Whether New York adds a proven bat like Tucker or brings back a veteran presence, the underlying shift is clear—the future of the outfield may already be in the system.

Cashman’s comments suggested cautious optimism. He suggested that the young guys have earned the chance to show what they can do. And for a franchise that has too often chased quick fixes, the idea of homegrown answers might be the most refreshing development of all.