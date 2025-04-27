Yankees’ third-year shortstop is showing little signs of progress

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are not getting the type of production they want out of shortstop Anthony Volpe, and the trends are getting concerning for the third-year infielder. This season, after a hot start, he is now batting just .202 with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

Yankees’ Anthony Volpe continues to struggle offensively

2025 is a big season for Volpe, as many expect that he will take a big offensive leap after a down year last season. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case through the first month of the season, and there is little to be encouraged about going forward.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

WFAN’s Brandon Tierney weighed in on the problem and expressed great concern with Volpe’s production at the plate.

“He’s just not getting better,” Tierney said. “It is year three. It is almost May. He is hitting .198, after hitting .209 in his first year and .243 [in his second year], which, at this point, feels like Wade Boggs. Volpe has, quite frankly, just not earned the right to play every night.”

Despite Volpe’s offensive struggles throughout his career, the Yankees have not once opted to send him down to the minor leagues, putting their full faith in him. However, his offense has been incredibly inconsistent throughout his big league career early on.

Volpe has yet to show consistency at the plate in his MLB career

In 2023, he boasted a batting average of just .209 but hit 21 home runs, showcasing some potential there. The following year, he raised his batting average to .243, but showed little power as he hit just 12 home runs.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Now this season, he is struggling all around, and a breakthrough doesn’t appear to be forthcoming. His defense has been on point, which may be the only logical explanation as to why he continues to play every single day for the Yankees, but his offense is hurting the team this year.

Of course, it is still early in the season, and Volpe could easily get on a hot streak and figure it out at the plate. However, if these struggles continue, the team might need to entertain some interesting conversations about his role in the lineup.