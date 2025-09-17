Yankees’ third-round pick wins 2025 South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year

With the South Atlantic League season coming to a close, they’ve announced awards for the 2025 season, and the Yankees are coming home with some hardware.

For the third consecutive season, a Yankees’ prospect wins South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year, as Kyle Carr took home the honor.

He posted a 1.96 ERA across 119.1 innings pitched, striking out 104 batters with 47 walks and a 51.7% groundball rate in the South Atlantic League before being promoted to Double-A.

Carr, who sports a three-fastball mix with a big sweeping slider and changeup, had a better second season with the organization than he had last year, and he’ll look to parlay it into a strong 2026 campaign.

Kyle Carr Becomes the Yankees’ Third-Straight SAL Pitcher of the Year

The Yankees have had a lot of success through their High-A affiliate in the Hudson Valley Renegades, who have only had winning seasons since becoming part of their Minor League system.

Pitching in particular has been their strength, as Kyle Carr has been another example of that, leading one of the best staffs in the South Atlantic League.

Hudson Valley finished first in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.83), leading the Brooklyn Cyclones who finished second (3.30) by nearly half a run.

Carr is the only pitcher in High-A to pitch 100 innings or more while having a sub-2.00 ERA, and he makes it a trifecta for Yankee prospects winning the SAL Pitcher of the Month.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cam Schlittler won the award last season and Drew Thorpe won it back in 2023, as the Yankees have developed a strong reputation for being a pitching factory.

While Thorpe was traded twice in one winter, it was for Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, and Dylan Cease, and Schlittler has been a huge boost for the middle of the Yankees’ rotation.

The Hudson Valley Renegades have produced three Pitcher of the Year winners in just five seasons with the Yankees, and they’ll aim to make it number four in 2026.